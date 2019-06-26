Barclays Ghana to intensify finance to businesses as it transitions to Absa

Share

Barclays Bank Ghana, a member of Absa Group, has held an International Trade Finance Forum for its clients, largely importers and exporters, with a commitment to intensify its trade finance support for businesses in Ghana as it transitions to Absa.

According to Barclays, it remains committed to helping Ghanaian traders achieve their financial goals with a robust and broad array of product offering, coupled with extensive experience in the banking industry. The Bank said Absa has lined up superior and exclusive offers and opportunities for customers to grow their business.

The Forum dubbed “Global Trade and Risk Management - Optimizing the way organizations transact business internationally”, provided participants with deep insights into global trade, exposed them to discussions on Ghana’s paperless clearing system, opportunities presented under the Africa Free Trade Agreement and examined trends in Ghana’s foreign exchange market. It also provided a platform for an interaction among industry players in international trade

Speaking at the Forum, Mrs Ellen Ohene-Afoakwa, Corporate Banking Director at Barclays Bank Ghana assured clients that as Barclays transitions to become Absa, the bank will continue to be a key player in assisting them in their trade facilitation.

“As a bank, we intend to continue playing our rightful role by providing superior financial services to facilitate trade between countries and among corporates,” Ohene-Afoakwa said.

Other speakers at the event were Bohani Hlungwane, Absa Regional Head of Trade, Ivy Deh, a Senior Dealer at Barclays Bank Ghana and Abena Serwaa Opoku Fosu, Corporate Affairs Manager at Ghana Ports and Harbour Authority (GPHA).