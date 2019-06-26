Over 1,000 CBG staff storm Accra streets with ‘unique products’

Share

Over one thousand staff of Consolidated Bank Ghana Ltd (CBG), stormed streets of Accra and other selected areas across the country with the bank’s unique products following the recent launch of their tagline “We Stand With You”.

The week-long field-based exercise by the second largest bank in Ghana saw staff led by Managing Director, Daniel Wilson Addo in branded “We Stand With You” T-Shirts, distributing flyers of CBG’s unique product offerings.

Members of staff, who converged at vantage points, were seen introducing the Classic Plus Account (C-Plus) an individual hybrid account, DreamLife, a consumer asset finance product, 1st Account, a savings account for children and S.M.E Classic Plus Account (S-Plus) also a hybrid account that caters to SME customers, offering the opportunity to save, while running day to day transactions.

A passerby said: “Seeing CBG staff on the street today with their amazing products tells me that the brand is very customer­- focused. I think I will open an account with them.”

Another road user at the Spanner Junction in Accra, Kwame Botchway said: “The staff of CBG are very friendly. They made the features and benefits of the products very clear to me and now I am sold. It was very good to learn about their products.”

The exercise was part of CBG’s campaign activities to communicate the tagline “We Stand With You” and to identify itself as a customer - centric brand and a bank for all.

‘’We Stand With You’’ is the bank's brand promise and assurance to customers of its desire to deliver simple, secure and differentiated financial services through innovative products.