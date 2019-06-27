2019 poultry, fisheries trade show comes off July 29-31

Share

The Livestock, Poultry and Fisheries Trade Show (LiPF), is an initiative of Ministry of Food and Agriculture and Agrihouse Foundation.

The 2019 edition of the Livestock, Poultry and Fisheries Trade Show (LiPF), is scheduled to take place at the Accra International Conference Center (AICC), from July 29-31.

The event, an initiative of Ministry of Food and Agriculture and Agrihouse Foundation, would run alongside the 7th All Africa Conference on Animal Agriculture (AACAA), which is an African quadrennial event held previously in Nairobi (1992), Pretoria (South Africa, 1996), Alexandria (Egypt 2000), Arusha (Tanzania 2005), Addis Ababa (Ethiopia 2010) and Nairobi (Kenya 2014).

The All Animal Conference is Africa’s single largest gathering of Animal Scientist and the main mechanism of providing a forum for stakeholders to share views and issues germane to Animal Agriculture. The local organizing partners for AACA include the Ghana Society on Animal Production (GSAP), Ghana Animal Science Association, Forum for Agricultural Research in Africa (FARA) and the Animal Production Unit of the Ministry of Food and Agriculture.

The LiPF initiative also aims to showcase and promote the country’s livestock, poultry and fisheries production, value chain and job opportunities through exhibitions and training programs that would run concurrently during the 3-day conference. The event is expected to attract about five hundred (500) participant across the African region.

The American Soybean Association/WISHH’s Assist in the Management of Poultry and Layer Industries with Feed Improvements and Efficiency Strategies in Ghana (AMPLIFIES), a United States Department of Agriculture (USDA) Food for Progress project, has signed on as one of the headline sponsors for the event and will be offering a full-day free training and presentation on Feed Quality and Nutrition for Poultry, during the LIPF and the All Africa Animal Conference event.

The AMPLIFIES project aims to improve Ghana’s poultry feed production capacity and enhance the poultry value chain to increase the availability of quality poultry feed, improve its accessibility to poultry producers, and expand the trade of poultry products especially eggs.

“This Training program would offer livestock, poultry, fisheries farmers and job seekers an opportunity to learn and adopt best practices. AMPLIFIES will educate attendees on the importance of their products and how to add value so that they can create jobs. So, I urge everyone to attend this educational, informative and inspiring program that is also free,” Ligaya Diaz, Chief of Party for AMPLIFIES, said concerning the LiPF event.

The training sessions will also broaden the understanding of participants on various means to increase agricultural productivity in the poultry value chain. The AMPLIFIES Training Program will be blended with live demonstrations, exhibitions and cooking competitions, Ligaya noted.

In his statement, the Minister of State at the Presidency, in-charge of Food and Agriculture, Dr. Nureh Gyelle mentioned that, “Livestock, Poultry and Fisheries production forms a major component of Ghana’s agricultural economy and plays a critical role in the agricultural intensification process”.

A Tradeshow will, therefore, support the Ministry’s effort to promote and showcase the animal value chain production, explore and create opportunities, attract investors to the sector, link businesses and markets. The LIPF Tradeshow and All Animal Conference will also provide a platform where issues concerning livestock, poultry and fisheries would be brought to the fore, discussed and better managed, whiles shedding more light on strategies towards the modernization of the sector to improve productivity and achieve food security and profitability. This and more forms part of Government’s effort to support and examine how the country’s animal agriculture can increase its private sector engagement through public and private partnership, he concluded.

Dr. Thomas Nortey, who spoke on behalf of the organizing committee for the 7th All Animal Conference on Animal Agriculture, added that “the event, which is expected to attract about five hundred (500) participants across the Africa Region, would provide a platform for stakeholders, professionals and other practitioners to get together and share views on promoting animal agriculture across Africa”. The conference and presentation sessions will explore key topics which cuts across Smallholder poultry production, innovations to harness African animal agriculture, opportunities and prospects for transforming ruminant livestock systems, climate change and other technical sessions on Animal agriculture.

The event would also bring major industry players together to showcase the opportunities, advancements, products and services in animal agriculture.

Madam Alberta Nana Akyaa Akosa, Executive Director of Agrihouse Foundation, organizing partner of the event, expressed how optimistic she was about the event. According to her, the event ties in perfectly with the Government’s policy and campaign agenda for the promotion Animal agriculture with the launch of the Rearing for Food and Jobs.

This is a timely event as it promises to offer stakeholders an opportunity to grow and expand their brands, create enormous business opportunities and offering the youth an opportunity to build a career in the Animal Production and Value chain. Alberta added that, it is about time all facets of agriculture gets the required promotion and our farmers empowered, so that Ghana can achieve its Ghana Beyond Aid agenda.