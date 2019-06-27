US embassy launches Academy for Women Entrepreneurs program

US embassy launches Academy for Women Entrepreneurs program
Source: Ghana | Shiela Tamakloe | JoyBusiness
Date: 27-06-2019 Time: 08:06:14:am
Share

The US embassy has launched a training program for women entrepreneurs in a bid to promote gender parity and improve the contribution of female entrepreneurs to the global Gross Domestic Product (GDP).

The training program dubbed Academy for Women Entrepreneurs (AWE) will teach women to create their own business plans, help them understand how to raise capital and connect them with other successful business owners.

Speaking to JoyBusiness at the launch of the program, Assistant Secretary of State for the United States of America, Marie Royce said the initiative is to support female entrepreneurs worldwide.

“President Trump and Senior Advisor Trump stated specifically they wanted to introduce this program with the goal of bringing gender parity and more women into the workforce. There are 50 million women we want to reach with this program and we also know that we can get $28 trillion more to the global economy if we bring these women on board”.

According to Madam Royce, realizing how important entrepreneurship is in Africa is the reason they selected Africa and Ghana so as to enable the Entrepreneurs contribute to the GDP’s of the African nations.

The AWE uses DreamBuilder, an online training program on women entrepreneurship developed through a partnership between Arizona State University’s Thunderbird School of Management and global copper mining company Freeport-McMoRan, which teaches women to create their own business plans, understand how to raise capital and connect with networks of successful business owners.

Project Lead for the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs Dr Shola Safo Duodu explained the program is targeted at women between the ages of 25 and 45 already in business or have a business plan and needed help to launch out.

She added, “There will be seed funds for about 5 of our entrepreneurs to help them take off when they are done.”


Application for the program is currently underway and can be through an online application form available on the Academy for Women Entrepreneurs website and social media handles.
 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Afcon 2019: Ghana’s problem is a lack of ‘top class players' – Kwabena Agyepong
Newspaper headlines: Thursday, June 27, 2019
Ghanaian, Nigerian traders agree to meet over retail impasse
Madagascar stadium crush kills 16 during national celebrations

Latest Stories

New video: Sefa drops stunning ‘Shuga’ video
Senegal v Algeria: kick-off time, team news, head-to-head, form and more
God’s presence will be felt at ‘Wind of Revival’ – Joe Mettle promises
Receiver for defunct Beige Bank sues ex CEO 
Boeing suffers new 737 Max issue that could delay return
Madagascar stadium crush kills 16 during national celebrations
Ghanaian, Nigerian traders agree to meet over retail impasse
We welcome innovation in waste management, water safety – Cecilia Dapaah

MOST POPULAR
Former Dep minister's son found dead in Manhattan 
MANASSEH'S FOLDER: Even Akufo-Addo's wife will choose John Mahama over her husband on this
Missing SHS student found dead, family suspects murder
Anas exposes ‘pastor’ allegedly forcing orphan to eat own poop
4 Gov’t officials in road crash; 3 in critical condition

LIFESTYLE
Rebecca Foundation presents ambulances to six health institutions
ODD NEWS
Parents name son ‘Google’ hoping it will give him a leg up in life
AUTOS
Meet Changan: Chinese fleet of SUVs arrive in Ghana
TECHNOLOGY
How to install an Android app you can’t find in the Play Store
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region