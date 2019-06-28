AngloGold Ashanti donates computers, air conditioners to GAF

AngloGold Ashanti (Ghana) Limited, in response to a special request, has donated six computers and four air conditioners to the Department of Legal Services of the Ghana Armed Forces (GAF).
Head of Legal and Corporate Affairs at AngloGold Ashanti, Juliet Manteaw-Kutin explained that the swift response was to show appreciation to GAF.
“We have received immense support and protection from the military, especially when we experienced the invasion of illegal miners at our Obuasi concession. AngloGold Ashanti is truly grateful to the Ghana Military,” she said.
Mrs Manteaw-Kutin pledged the company’s commitment to its stakeholders, especially those in the mine’s community.
“As a mining organisation, we believe in making the communities that we work in better. We were able to restart the Obuasi mine partly because of the support given to us by our stakeholders over the years.
“We will, therefore, continue to build partnerships with our stakeholders and to support them whenever they need us, just as they support us when we need them,” she said.
Receiving the donated items on behalf of the military, Major General Thomas Oppong Peprah, Chief of Staff at GAF, stated that the items were crucial because the department was expanding and needed them to augment the Department’s existing computers and air conditioners.
“I am pleased that AngloGold Ashanti has responded to our request. The items donated have come at the right time and will go a long way to improve productivity in the workforce,” he stated.
Colonel B. Amuah-Boakye, Director General of the Department of Legal Services also said, “the company’s quick response to our needs serves as an incentive for us to continue with our engagement with your esteemed organization.”
He added that “although we deal with several corporate organizations, we are impressed with the step AngloGold Ashanti has taken to support the army, a testament to their good intentions.
Colonel Acheampong Badu, who was also at the donation ceremony commended AngloGold Ashanti for the donation.
“If all companies will respond and recognise the effort of the military and show appreciation as AngloGold Ashanti has done, this will give us the impetus to continue working selflessly, rendering services not only to AngloGold Ashanti but to the nation at large,” he said.
