Ernest Chemists Limited has once again confirmed its position as the leading pharmaceutical company in Ghana.
The pharmaceutical company won a total of five awards at the Ghana Pharma Awards 2019 last Friday, which was the highest number of awards for the night.
Ernest Chemists limited was adjudged the ‘Company of the Year’, ‘Retailer of the Year’, ‘Manufacturing Company of the Year’, ‘Excellence in Customer Service’ and ‘Brand of the Year’.
Mr Ernest Bediako Sampong
The CEO of Ernest Chemists Limited, Mr Ernest Bediako Sampong also won the most prestigious award of the night – CEO of the Year.
Present at the ceremony to receive the awards on behalf of Ernest Chemists Limited and the CEO were, Mr Yaw Bediako Sampong (General Manager, Operations), Mr Ebenezer Sasu Bediako (Head of Distribution) and Mr Samuel Twumasi (Brand Manager).
Mr Yaw Bediako Sampong expressed his appreciation to the event organisers – Global Productions for recognizing the dedication, hard work and consistency of Ernest Chemists Limited.
He added that “Ernest Chemists Limited has over 30 years’ experience in the Pharmaceutical industry. We are driven by our mission to provide a full range of quality pharmaceutical products at affordable prices. We are happy to receive these awards that celebrate excellence in the pharmaceutical industry. We would like to thank our customers, staff, partners and stakeholders for their support, loyalty and commitment.”
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Shell, Exxon Mobil eye re-entry into Somalia's upstream sector
- Second Ghana Green Building Summit 2019 held in Accra
- Ernest Chemists wins big at Ghana Pharma Awards 2019
- Recapitalising insurance: Asset quality review critical - NIC urged
- Finance Ministry 'compelled GNPC to expunge $50m loan from books’ – PIAC report
- $4.8bn Ningo-Prampram planned city extension project in the offing
- GOIL, SMB collaborate to build $35m bitumen plant in Ghana
- Nigeria’s Central Bank hints at new big bang bank shake-up
- Banks, Telcos urged to leverage sports to drive financial inclusion
- Total cost of financial sector cleanup could hit ¢18bn by end of year
- We need single African Air Transport Market now – Bawumia
- GES-SIC life group insurance policy - All you need to know
- Banks’ profit up 38.9%
- Appolonia City developer appointed U.S gov't advisor on Africa
- Mobile economy projected to reach $214bn by 2020