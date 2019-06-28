Shell, Exxon Mobil eye re-entry into Somalia's upstream sector

Shell, Exxon Mobil eye re-entry into Somalia's upstream sector
Source: Reuters
Date: 28-06-2019 Time: 10:06:59:am
Share

Royal Dutch Shell and Exxon Mobil are looking to re-enter the market in Somalia ahead of an oil block bid round taking place later this year, the country’s oil ministry said in a statement.

Shell and Exxon Mobil had a joint venture there prior to the toppling of dictator Mohamed Siad Barre in the early 1990s.

Somalia has been mired in insecurity since Barre left and is battling Islamist group al Shabaab that frequently carries out bombings in the capital Mogadishu and elsewhere in the country.

The country currently does not produce any oil but production could transform the economy as early stage seismic data has shown there could be significant oil reserves offshore.

“(An) agreement was signed in Amsterdam on June 21st 2019 and settles issues relating to surface rentals and other incurred obligations on offshore blocks,” the ministry said.

The parties have also agreed a plan to convert their old contracts in line with the a new petroleum bill that was passed earlier this year.

Somalia hopes to allocate 15 offshore blocks with a potential bid date schedule for November. A roadshow is being organised in Houston, Texas in late September or early October.

Somalia has also passed a revenue sharing agreement, splitting revenue with oil producing states but has not yet decided on the share the government will keep in the blocks it awards.



Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
If I lose case at Africa court, I will pay my ¢47.2m debt
Govt doesn’t owe creative industry support - Ebo Whyte
Labour intensive companies urged to ensure safe, healthy workplaces
Medikal is the best rapper in Ghana – Kelvyn Boy

Latest Stories

More Woyome assets identified for sale- Deputy A-G combs country
Shell, Exxon Mobil eye re-entry into Somalia's upstream sector
Will George Bush be happy?
Second Ghana Green Building Summit 2019 held in Accra
I want to unite Fancy Gadam, Maccasio - Tamale Entertainment Chief
Ernest Chemists wins big at Ghana Pharma Awards 2019
Medikal is the best rapper in Ghana – Kelvyn Boy
Brazil beat Paraguay on penalties to reach Copa America semi-finals

MOST POPULAR
Video: A chained man's final moments before he was bludgeoned to death
Former Dep minister's son found dead in Manhattan 
Manasseh's Folder: Even Akufo-Addo's wife will choose John Mahama over her husband on this
Missing SHS student found dead, family suspects murder
Anas exposes ‘pastor’ allegedly forcing orphan to eat own poop

LIFESTYLE
FDA launches mobile app for reporting medication side effects
ODD NEWS
Fisherman reels in trout with 'cursed' wedding ring
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
OLED laptops are an idea whose time has come
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region