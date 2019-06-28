World Bank announces New Country Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone

World Bank announces New Country Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone
Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business | AI
Date: 28-06-2019 Time: 06:06:21:pm
Share
Pierre Frank Laporte is former Finance Minister for Seychelles.

The World Bank has appointed Pierre Frank Laporte as the new Country Director for Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone.  

His appointment takes effect from July 1, 2019 and he will be based in the World Bank’s Accra Office.

Pierre Frank Laporte, a national of Seychelles joined the World Bank in July 2015 as Country Director for Benin, Burkina, Côte d’Ivoire and Togo in the Africa Region.

Prior to joining the Bank, Laporte held several key positions in the Seychelles government, including Governor of the Central Bank of Seychelles, and later Minister for Finance, Trade and Investment.  

Laporte is also a former International Monetary Fund Economist and Fund Resident Representative. 

He also worked in the private sector as the Chief Executive Officer of the SACOS Insurance Group in Seychelles.

In his new position, Laporte’s top three priorities will be to (i) lead the Bank's strategic dialogue with Ghana, Liberia and Sierra Leone and support the implementation of the World Bank’s Africa Region’s priorities, (ii) deepen the policy dialogue and partnership with governments and key stakeholders, and (iii) oversee the delivery and implementation of the lending and non-lending portfolio.

Profile 


Laporte holds a Masters’ Degree in Economics (with Distinction) from the University of Sheffield (UK) and a Bachelor’s Degree in Business Economics with Computing from the University of Surrey (UK). 

He is also a holder of several awards; in 1998 he received the Midland Bank Award for Outstanding Performer in the Economics, Money, Banking and Finance programs of the University of Sheffield (1998). 

He received the 2013 Southern African Finance Minister of the Year award by the African Leadership Magazine and a Special Commendation Award for Outstanding Contribution and Service to Humanity by the Georgia Legislative Black Caucus in 2014.

He is married with two children.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
AFCON 2019: Morocco edge Ivory Coast to qualify for next round
NLA's VAG lotto to start in July
Ghanaian farmers clash with World Cocoa Farmers Organisation
Video: I wasn’t offended by Strongman’s claims - Fella Makafui

Latest Stories

AFCON 2019: Ghana high on confidence ahead of Cameroon clash
AFCON 2019: Cameroon will go in very hard against Ghana - Seedorf
AFCON 2019: South Africa beat Namibia to keep hopes alive
Women's World Cup: USA beat France to book England semi-final
Argentina book Copa America semi-final with Brazil after win over Venezuela
NLA's VAG lotto to start in July
BBNaija delayed because of new infrastructure - Organisers
AngloGold Ashanti donates computers, air conditioners to GAF

MOST POPULAR
Video: A chained man's final moments before he was bludgeoned to death
Former Dep minister's son found dead in Manhattan 
Manasseh's Folder: Even Akufo-Addo's wife will choose John Mahama over her husband on this
Anas exposes ‘pastor’ allegedly forcing orphan to eat own poop
Missing SHS student found dead, family suspects murder

LIFESTYLE
Novo Nordisk launches generation basal insulin in Ghana
ODD NEWS
Fisherman reels in trout with 'cursed' wedding ring
AUTOS
Silver Star Auto holds free service week to boost after-sales service
TECHNOLOGY
OLED laptops are an idea whose time has come
OBITUARY
Mrs. Martha Adoofo Sodatonu
ELECTIONS
Lolobi, Akpafu chiefs fight inclusion in Oti region