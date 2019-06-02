Jumia, the leader in e-commerce in Ghana, has seen its fortunes grow in recent times thanks largely to the deployment of innovative concepts into its operations.
One such innovation that has seen patronage of the e-commerce giant’s products and services is the concept of cash-on-delivery. This payment service which ensures that customers pay for their items purchased on the Jumia platform on delivery has been a driving force behind the rapid growth and acceptance of Jumia’s platform as a reliable customer-centred business.
Although mobile money service as a means of payment for purchases made on Jumia continues to grow, cash-on-delivery remains the preferred choice of most customers. For instance, whereas mobile money payments accounted for 38 percent of all purchases on Jumia in 2018, according to the 2019 Jumia Mobile Report, cash-on-delivery accounted for 59 percent of all payments with other forms of payment like cards and bank transfers, making up the rest.
Explaining the rationale behind Jumia’s decision to use such innovative tactics as cash-on-delivery to drive growth, Ore Odusanya, the Country Manager of Jumia Ghana says “Our ultimate goal is to strive to increase adoption of our services, to build trust and improve the shopping experience of our customers.” “For us, cash-on-delivery is one such innovations that will ensure that we reach the unbanked or those outside the mainstream financial sector” he adds.
Ghana, with an unbanked population of around 70 percent of the populace, will for a long time see e-commerce businesses depend on such means of payment as cash-on-delivery and mobile money to serve the interest of especially for the underserved segment of the populace.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- 32 companies honoured at Ghana Manufacturing Awards
- Cash-on-delivery service driving growth on Jumia
- Aviation industry surprised, disappointed at SAA CEO's resignation
- Gov't names new team to head Revenue Authority
- 3 Top GRA Commissioners reassigned
- Emirates to expand reach in India with SpiceJet codeshare
- Iduapriem Mine recertified under International Cyanide Management Code
- Ellembelle DCE commends Tullow for investing in preschool education
- Intravenous Infusion to petition govt to stop the importation of fake infusion bottles
- 7 Union executives of TICO interdicted for 3 months
- There will be no job losses - BoG assures after licenses revocation
- Ghana Trade Hub Portal registers over 10,000 importers
- Licences of 386 financial institutions revoked
- Sylvia Owusu-Ankomah appointed Guinness Corporate Relations Director
- Borrowing not bad if you can pay back - Finance minister