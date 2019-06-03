RE: GHL Bank to roll out ‘cedi mortgages’ before end of 2019

Share

We write in response to a story on the above subject published on www.myjoyonline.com on Thursday, and subsequently on other news sites.

The story presented a gross misrepresentation of the facts. We, therefore, request that in the interest of fairness and balanced journalism, you publish this rejoinder both online and possible prepare a package for airing on Joy FM you gave your story.

The story stated that GHL Bank, will by the end of 2019 introduce cedi mortgages to help many home seekers finance the purchase or establishment of their houses.

GHL Bank has been disbursing mortgages in Ghana cedis since 2014 and continues to invest heavily in the housing sector.

Furthermore, GHL Bank is fully committed to supporting Ghanaians to meet the growing housing needs. It is therefore unfortunate that your online news site portrayed a contrary position.

A chunk of the mortgages disbursed last year were cedi denominated, to help many Ghanaians to move into their dream homes.

Beyond the providing this support to our numerous clients, it is worth noting that we are flexible with the demands of real estate developers and construction companies in the operations of their business.

We are focused on finding solutions and ways we can improve on what we do for Ghanaians and resident foreigners who desire to own a home.