VIDEO: Aerobics session at the JoyBusiness Health & Wellness Trade Show

Participants of theJoyBusiness Health & Wellness Trade Show Aerobics Session at the National Theatre

Exercise, they say is the best medicine, and participants of this year’s JoyBusiness Health and Wellness Trade Show aerobics session could not agree more during the climax of the last day of the JoyBusiness Health and Wellness Trade Show.



The aerobics session which came off at the National Theatre was led by instructors from the Dansoman Keep Fit Club.





Fast pacing, lunges, squats and stretching to the beat of bass-thumping music, the aerobic session kick-started day 3 of the JoyBusiness Health and Wellness Trade Show.



After close to two hours of workout, participants of the aerobics session were charged and tired but still wanted more. Chairman Benjamin Ahulu said, “it’s really good and for us, it’s like what we do at the Dansoman Keep Fit Club but we are really impressed and we hope to do more collaborations with the Multimedia Group in the future”.



It takes energy to go through all that vigorous exercising. So after all the activity, Blue Skies and Starter Pack provided power breakfast that is a combination of fruits, porridge, cakes and bread.

This meal the participants found very impressive, one club member JoyBusiness spoke to said: “we know power and we know breakfast but now we understand the power breakfast and it's really nice”.





Aside from the exercise, Dr Naa Asheley Dordoo of Nova Wellness took participants through some tips on how to stay healthy and fit.

