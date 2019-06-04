Emirates unveils design concept for Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai

Share

Emirates Airline has unveiled the design and visitor experience concepts of its ultramodern pavilion for the Expo 2020 Dubai which takes place from October 20, 2020, to April 10, 2021.

Emirates is the Premier Partner and the Official Airline for the six-month mega-event. The construction of the pavilion, which commenced in March 2019, was guided by the three themes of Expo 2020 Dubai: mobility, opportunity and sustainability.

The 3,300sqm three-storey multi-function structure was designed to reflect the dynamic lines of aircraft wings ready to take flight and will be located in close proximity to the UAE Pavilion and within walking distance of the Al Wasl Pavilion, the epicentre of the Expo 2020 Dubai site.

The Pavilion will have the capacity to welcome more than 56,000 visitors per month during the Expo.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, Chairman and Chief Executive, Emirates Airline & Group said: “We are incredibly proud to unveil the first details of the Emirates Pavilion, which celebrates the themes of Expo 2020 Dubai.

“The aim for our pavilion is very much in line with that of Expo 2020 Dubai that is, to stimulate connections, create experiences and foster creativity and innovation, inspiring a commitment for a better future.”

He added that; “the forward-thinking experiences will highlight the best that is yet to come in aviation, and will be a platform to showcase how important mobility is for the world today and in the future”.

His Highness Sheikh Ahmed bin Saeed Al Maktoum, further stated that; “Emirates and the wider transportation ecosystem here in the UAE will play a key role in providing connectivity for a successful Expo 2020, and the economic impact of the transport, hospitality and tourism sector will contribute AED 16.4 billion to the UAE economy .

“This underscores the vital role these industries play in generating economic value by bringing people together and breaking down barriers.” he reiterated.

The Emirates Pavilion will offer a glimpse into the changing world of commercial aviation and help drive the discussion around the power of mobility and its advancements, both in the air and on the ground.

It will also enable physical connectivity of people and products to move across the globe in a modern, efficient and environmentally sustainable way.

The airline is also investing in cutting-edge biometric technology to facilitate seamless travel for passengers on the ground in Dubai for a more automated experience.

Of the 192 countries that have confirmed their participation in Expo 2020, Emirates will help facilitate and offer connectivity with direct flights to 67 of them.

Emirates will continue to evaluate opportunities for new flight services to unserved or under-served markets to stimulate traffic and grow passenger links to Dubai.

Expo 2020 Dubai is a must-attend event for visitors with an array of unique experiences at 190 country pavilions and a packed entertainment programme with daily live events, parades, music and cultural festivals, inspiring talks and workshops.

Food lovers looking for innovative dining concepts will be able to sample cuisines from every corner of the globe. There will be over 200 dining experiences, from casual food truck concepts to fine dining and 34 ‘never seen’ before food concepts in Dubai.