I wasn’t forced out of Barclays Bank - Patience Akyianu
Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 04-06-2019 Time: 09:06:51:pm
The former Managing Director of Barclays Bank Ghana and now Group Chief Executive of Hollard Patience Akyianu says she was not forced out of Barclays but resigned because she wanted to do something different.   

From Barclays to Hollard

Speaking to JoyBusiness in an exclusive interview, Mrs Akyianu said after several years of working in the banking sector, she thought the time had come to take on new challenges. 

She added that money was not a major factor, especially when she had to forfeit her bonuses from Barclays Bank to take up this new role at Hollard.

Hollard and Mrs Akyianu

According to Mrs Akyianu together with her team, they are working very hard to ensure that Hollard would soon be among the top insurance firms in the country. 

She cites the company’s capital and track record in South Africa as one of the reasons for her optimism and that they have what it take to grow their market share and earnings for their shareholders and clients.  

Background


Madam Patience Akyianu in May last year announced her resignation from Barclays Bank Ghana after 10 years of service. 
The news was greeted with some shock among some industry players. 

Madam Akyianu joined Barclays Bank Ghana in 2008 as Finance Director and was appointed Managing Director in 2013. 

She moved from Barclays to join insurance firm Hollard as its Group Chief Executive.

Watch video below:


 


