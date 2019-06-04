Revoke Interpol red alert on our boss – Menzgold appeals to gov’t

Troubled gold dealership firm, Menzgold, has appealed to government to revoke an Interpol red alert issued on its Chief Executive Officer, Nana Appiah Mensah.
The firm said in a release that the unjustifiable Interpol arrest and continued detention of its Chief Executive Officer due to the red alert were impeding efforts to retrieve Menzgold’s locked up funds.
The firm added that the release of Nana Appiah Mensah via bail bond or the revocation of the Interpol alert will enable the CEO to “continue to pursue the 750kg of gold, now worth $39 million from Horizon Royal Diamonds...”
Read the full release issued on June 3, 2019, by Nii Amarh Amarteifio, Head of Communications for Menzgold.
RECOVERY OF FUNDS FROM DUBAI, INTERPOL ARREST AND THE CONTINUED DETENTION OF OUR CHIEF EXECUTIVE OFFICER
All customers and the general public should be advised that our Emirati, English, American and Ghanaian Lawyers have forwarded a comprehensive communication to the Government of Ghana regarding the recovery of company funds from a Dubai Gold Company called Horizon Royal Diamonds.
The facts of the appeal and more importantly, the unjustifiable Interpol arrest and continued detention of the Chief Executive Officer of our company via the Interpol Red Alert Order by the Ghanaian Government.
Among other pertinent factual issues raised with supporting documents, we urged the government to respectfully revoke the Interpol Red Notice Order or agree to a bail bond for the immediate release of our Chief Executive Officer of Menzgold to:
1. Continue to pursue the 750kg of gold, now worth $39milion from Horizon Royal Diamonds legally without this justice obstruction and funds from other debtors worldwide.
2. For the CEO to freely communicate and meet with our global business associates and partners, who have expressed preparedness following our favorable judgment in the Dubai Court on the 9th April, 2019, to assist financially and for us to adequately settle our cherished customers/company debt liabilities as soon as possible, as we seek to resolve and give immediate closure to these disturbing matters of the past few months and in order to go ahead with our business as Ghana’s Gold Hub.
3. We are hoping that government will make a decision regarding these disturbing issues soon, to make way for immediate amicable resolution in its best interest and that of our cherished customers, staff body, the company and the general public at large, as we seek to continue to contribute our bits to National development.
Thank you,
Signed
Nii Amarh Amarteifio
Head of Communications, Menzgold Ghana Ltd.
