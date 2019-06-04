Tullow interacts with indigenous oil and gas firms to address funding gaps

Tullow interacts with indigenous oil and gas firms to address funding gaps
Source: Ghana | Ebenezer Sabutey | JoyBusiness
Date: 04-06-2019 Time: 02:06:32:pm
Share
File-photo: Workers of Tullow Ghana

Tullow Oil has interacted with than 200 indigenous companies in the oil and gas sector and some seven banks in the country to deliberate on solving the challenges of financing projects in the industry.

According to Tullow, the quest to improve local content participation in the sector has always been undermined by access to credit for the local companies.

Director of External Affairs, Social Performance and Local Content at Tullow Oil Ghana, Cynthia Lumour explains to JoyBusiness that the conference is just the beginning of the company's journey with the local firms.

"We at Tullow believe that the oil find should be a catalyst for growth to benefit the local people so as a key player in this space, we do more of these workshops to bring the suppliers, dealers and financial institutions together to network and find a solution to the challenge," she said.

Local content participation in the oil and gas industry remains a challenge despite the enactment of the local content law and other related regulations to improve the capacity of citizens.

Tullow Oil has been one of the oil exploration companies that engage local players along it is supply chain since the beginning of its exploration activities in the country.

She added "Certainly it's part of our local content strategy and local companies are being encouraged to take advantage of it to bridge the access to credit gap in the sector"

Meanwhile, some of the companies lauded the initiative by Tullow Ghana also expressed concern about the fees on the credit facilities and the need for the banks to review the rates downwards.


The engagement will also help suppliers in the industry to secure funds from the banks easily through the right channels.
 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Ayariga trial: Court dismisses Speaker's certificate
Photos: Four Anlo communities demonstrate over 25 mysterious deaths
Photos: Shatta Wale, Stonebwoy plan peace concert
Asante Kotoko pull out of NC Special Cup tier 1

Latest Stories

Emirates unveils design concept for Pavilion at Expo 2020 Dubai
Bright Minds Foundation supports 13-yr-old girl defiled by two men
Vodafone pledges total commitment to Ghana
Ayariga trial: Court dismisses Speaker's certificate
Sarkodie, Wendy Shay ready to thrill patrons on MMC night
Asante Kotoko pull out of NC Special Cup tier 1
Prof. Wallace writes: Analysing UEFA Champions League from an African perspective
Tullow interacts with indigenous oil and gas firms to address funding gaps

MOST POPULAR
Licences of 386 financial institutions revoked
Presidency photoshops Kenyan building on Ghana Beyond Aid document
Photos: Parts of Accra submerged in flood  
Photos: Major Mahama statue revives tears at unveiling ceremony
Suspect appears in court wearing clothes stolen from magistrate

LIFESTYLE
Gov't urged to provide better conditions for nurses, midwives in rural areas
ODD NEWS
Cheating husband agrees to be paraded naked on top of car as punishment
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Apple dissolves iTunes into new apps
OBITUARY
Lt Gen Albert Kwesi Ocran (RTD)
ELECTIONS
Gov’t outlines roadmap on election of MMDCEs