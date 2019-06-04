VIDEO: A brighter outlook for childless couples in Ghana

Share

About 4.5 million Ghanaians are believed to be infertile, that is according to Fertility Specialist and Chief Executive of the Lister Hospital, Dr Edem Hiadzi.

He attributes the problem of not being able to bear children to poor diet, stress and alcoholism. Although technological innovations have created solutions to the infertility problem, how affordable are they?

Speaking to JoyBusiness after a discussion on ‘redefining the frontiers of fertility through innovative reproduction’ at the JoyBusiness Health and Wellness Trade Show in Accra, Dr Hiadzi explained that everyday practices can contribute to infertility.

“Current research has shown that both women and men when there is a problem of infertility in the family. Many years ago, it was thought that the burden was the woman’s, but now we know that the man is equally responsible.’’

‘‘Over the years, lifestyle modification, use of drugs, alcohol, cigarettes; all these tend to decrease the sperm count of the man,’’ he said.

At the JoyBusiness Health and Wellness Trade Show, some patrons had solutions readily available.

Some included the walking egg fertility centre, which for as low as GH¢6,000, had a solution for couples. Director of the facility, Nana Yaw Osei explained that the method has been made affordable for Ghanaians.

“The walking egg IVF method is a new method developed by some Belgian experts. What we do here in Ghana is to bring the walking egg to Ghanaians at an affordable price. Under the conventional IVF method, one will pay about 25,000 cedis for an IVF procedure, but with us, you’ll only pay GH¢6,000.”

Watch video below:



