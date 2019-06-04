Vodafone pledges total commitment to Ghana

New Vodafone Chief Executive, Patricia Obo-Nai, has pledged the company’s commitment to the socio-economic development of Ghana.

During a courtesy call on President Akufo-Addo, at the Jubilee House, Patricia reinforced Vodafone’s determination to lead the digitalisation drive in Ghana, ensuring that no one is left behind.

She said Ghana remained a very important market for the global telecoms giant and Vodafone Ghana will play an integral role, in the nation’s growth agenda.

Patricia was appointed CEO following the end of the tenure of the previous Chief Executive Officer, Yolanda Cuba. Her appointment comes with Vodafone’s drive to push the boundaries of innovation, especially for targeted customers whilst positioning Vodafone as a key challenger in the market.

Patricia told the President that: “Ghana will continue to be very important to our long-term strategy and aspirations. Our brand promise of delivering an exciting future continues to drive our awareness and leadership in new trends in digitalisation and technology such as machine learning and artificial intelligence.

“Again. Government's agenda in the mobile payments sector has been nothing short of impressive and as a leading telco, we are committed to deploying our platform, innovative products and services in support of government’s agenda.

The new CEO was appreciative of government’s commitment to Vodafone Ghana as a 30% shareholder and was optimistic that with the current level of commitment from both the ministries of Finance and Communications, Vodafone Ghana has no choice but to grow in market share and other areas of operation.

The Board Chairman of Vodafone Ghana, Dr Kobina Quansah, was appreciative of the opportunity to meet with the President and to introduce the new CEO to him.


He was confident of Vodafone Ghana’s readiness to be more competitive in the market, given the current strong working relationship between the two shareholders – Vodafone Group (70%) and the government (30%).

The President expressed appreciation for the visit, adding that government as a shareholder in the company, will support Vodafone Ghana to ensure that the company becomes more profitable and successful.

He spoke about government’s determination to deploy technology in various areas of the economy in a way that adds value and enhances efficiency. He encouraged Vodafone to come out with solutions that will ensure that it is a worthy partner of government in this regard.

Present at the meeting were the company’s Board Chairman, Kobina Quansah, Director for External Affairs, Gayheart Mensah and a Deputy Chief of Staff at the Presidency, John Jinapor.


