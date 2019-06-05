Barclays holds IFTAR or Muslim clients

Barclays Bank Ghana has held IFTAR, an evening meal to end the daily Ramadan fast, for some of its Muslim clients at the Kempinski Gold Coast Hotel, Accra.
The evening meal which was had after short Islamic prayers were recited was attended by high-profile Muslim clerics and persons who are clients of Barclays Bank.
Ramadan, which takes place during the ninth month of the Islamic calendar, is a period for fasting and piety by Muslims.
In a speech, Corporate Banking Director at Barclays Bank, Mrs Ellen Ohene-Afoakwa, commended the invited clients for their support and loyalty to the Bank over the years.
She assured them, of the Bank’s continuous support towards the growth of their businesses.
“I am especially proud, to note that for some of you, we have worked together and supported your Companies to grow into the budding businesses, serving millions of Ghanaians. Now that’s what true partnership is all about, and we are committed to going the extra mile with you,” she affirmed.
Touching on the transitioning from Barclays to Absa, Mrs Ohene-Afoakwa indicated that the Bank remains committed to providing clients with the best service, best products, digital innovations and increased flexibility among others.
“Our new brand and new identity reflect our larger, shared purpose of ‘bringing your possibilities to life’. We are excited about the opportunity that this change brings as part of our journey towards becoming a truly transformative bank that is modern, fast-thinking and relevant for the future,” she added.
