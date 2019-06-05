Israeli Embassy opens doors for investment into agriculture technology, innovation

Share

The Israeli embassy is welcoming partnerships with Israeli Agritech businesses in a bid to support Ghana to develop its Agric sector using modern technologies.

The Minister for Food and Agriculture, Dr Owusu Afriyie Akoto is hopeful these technologies such as irrigation and improved seeds will help boost yields of farmers.

He spoke to JoyBusiness at the ongoing Embassy of Israel Agribusiness Innovation and Technology Summit.

He said "Ghana has long-standing bilateral development cooperation with Israel and we have recently strengthened this relationship through increased training programmes in Ghana and in Israel. We recognize the technological advance Israel has made in the area of agriculture and stand to benefit hugely from them.”

“Currently, we are collaborating with Israel in developing the capacity for greenhouse production and through bilateral arrangements, Ghanaian youth will annually undergo one-year training in Israel in greenhouse production.”

This Summit provides the opportunity for Israeli companies to share available farming technologies and agribusiness innovations to inspire agricultural businesses. Such summits are important in creating awareness of business opportunities in agricultural particularly for the youth.

The Agritech summit hosted 18 top Israeli agritech companies, Ghanaian leaders, policy advocacy groups and businessmen to explore Investment opportunities, partnerships and looking at how to adopt technology for smart and more efficient farming.

Israeli Ambassador to Ghana, Shani Cooper said the summit shows the commitment of the Israeli government to support the development of Ghana's agriculture sector.

She said “this summit gives Ghana a unique opportunity to use the Israeli technology and know-how accumulated over a thousand years. The Israeli companies present here all using both tradition and innovation which we think Ghana can benefit from.”

The Agribusiness, Innovation and technology summit focused on three areas; input technology, modern agronomic practices and financing models.

