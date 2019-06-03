Kwame Osei-Prempeh appointed acting Managing Director of GOIL

The Board of Directors of GOIL Company Ltd has appointed Kwame Osei-Prempeh as the Acting Managing Director and Group Chief Executive of the company.
His appointment took effect from 3rd June 2019.
Mr Osei-Prempeh has been a Board Member of GOIL since 2017. He takes over from Patrick Akorli who has taken his leave prior to retirement after 23 years of service to GOIL.
Mr Osei-Prempeh has a wealth of experience in public service and in private practice as a senior legal practitioner.
He served as Ghana’s Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice from June 2006 to January 2009 and was the Member of Parliament for Nsuta Kwamang Beposo in the Ashanti Region between 1997 and 2013.
He attended SDA Secondary School in Agona-Ashanti where he obtained his GCE Ordinary Level Certificate and SDA Secondary School in Bekawi-Ashanti for his Advance Level Certificate.
He proceeded to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi where he graduated with BA (Hons) degree, A Qualifying Certificate in Law at the University of Ghana and hence to the Ghana School of Law for his BL degree and was called to the Bar in 1990.
Mr Osei-Prempeh holds a Certificate in Legislative Drafting and Master of Arts in Conflict, Peace and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.
