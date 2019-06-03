Kwame Osei-Prempeh appointed acting Managing Director of GOIL

Kwame Osei-Prempeh appointed acting Managing Director of GOIL
Source: Ghana | JoyBusiness | JAD
Date: 05-06-2019 Time: 03:06:03:pm
Share
Acting Managing Director of GOIL, Kwame Osei-Prempeh

The Board of Directors of GOIL Company Ltd has appointed Kwame Osei-Prempeh as the Acting Managing Director and Group Chief Executive of the company.

His appointment took effect from 3rd June 2019.

Mr Osei-Prempeh has been a Board Member of GOIL since 2017. He takes over from Patrick Akorli who has taken his leave prior to retirement after 23 years of service to GOIL.

Mr Osei-Prempeh has a wealth of experience in public service and in private practice as a senior legal practitioner.

He served as Ghana’s Deputy Attorney-General and Minister of Justice from June 2006 to January 2009 and was the Member of Parliament for Nsuta Kwamang Beposo in the Ashanti Region between 1997 and 2013.

He attended SDA Secondary School in Agona-Ashanti where he obtained his GCE Ordinary Level Certificate and SDA Secondary School in Bekawi-Ashanti for his Advance Level Certificate. 

He proceeded to the Kwame Nkrumah University of Science and Technology (KNUST), Kumasi where he graduated with BA (Hons) degree, A Qualifying Certificate in Law at the University of Ghana and hence to the Ghana School of Law for his BL degree and was called to the Bar in 1990. 

Mr Osei-Prempeh holds a Certificate in Legislative Drafting and Master of Arts in Conflict, Peace and Security from the Kofi Annan International Peacekeeping Training Centre.
 



Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
Update: Curfew over Bole after Eid prayers disturbances
Akufo-Addo lauds vigilance of two Hamile residents in foiled attack
Kwame Osei-Prempeh appointed acting Managing Director of GOIL
2019 commencement warrant for Zongo Development Ministry Signed - Akufo-Addo

Latest Stories

The boy who climbed a tree but no longer climbs up in life
IMF warns U.S.-China tariffs to slash global growth in 2020
Israeli Embassy opens doors for investment into agriculture technology, innovation
Buffon to leave PSG at end of month
Rodriguez to leave Bayern when loan ends
Akufo-Addo lauds vigilance of two Hamile residents in foiled attack
2019 commencement warrant for Zongo Development Ministry Signed - Akufo-Addo
Update: Curfew over Bole after Eid prayers disturbances

MOST POPULAR
Licences of 386 financial institutions revoked
Presidency photoshops Kenyan building on Ghana Beyond Aid document
Photos: Major Mahama statue revives tears at unveiling ceremony
Suspect appears in court wearing clothes stolen from magistrate
Update: Judge rules on Ayariga indemnity plea

LIFESTYLE
The boy who climbed a tree but no longer climbs up in life
ODD NEWS
Cheating husband agrees to be paraded naked on top of car as punishment
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Apple dissolves iTunes into new apps
OBITUARY
Lt Gen Albert Kwesi Ocran (RTD)
ELECTIONS
Gov’t outlines roadmap on election of MMDCEs