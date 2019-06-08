Access Bank commended at maiden Chinese business forum

Share

Olumide Olatunji, MD of Access Bank Ghana interacting with James Yin, Secretary of Chinese Traders Association

Participants at the just ended Chinese Business Forum organised by Access Bank Ghana, have commended the Bank for its pacesetting efforts in facilitating trade and investment support between Ghana and China.

Speaking to the media after the event, participants representing various businesses with Chinese interest, said the forum presented the right avenue for conversations that will spur on the growth of their businesses.

The event which attracted over 100 participants was organized as part of Access Bank’s objective to engage with its various corporate stakeholders in pursuit of becoming Africa’s gateway to the world by 2022.

Giving his keynote address during the event, Secretary of the Ghana Chinese Traders and Commerce Association, Mr.James Yin applauded Access Bank for its great service to Chinese traders across the country, admonishing his fellow members to “take advantage of the great banking partnership Access Bank offers”.

Engaging participants at the event, the Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Olumide Olatunji used the opportunity to congratulate the Asian fraternity for their contributions and successes in enhancing the country’s economic growth through trade and investment.

He further indicated, “Being Africa’s largest Bank by customers today, it continues to be an exciting journey serving businesses with Chinese interest within the African continent and beyond.

“Because of our global investment experience and our strong local industry expertise, Access Bank is able to provide the right support to close the financing gaps hampering trade activities in Ghana and the sub-region”.

On his part, Wenhai Zhang, Senior Banking Advisor – Chinese Desk, Access Bank Plc, reiterated the Bank’s interest in helping Chinese businesses improve by giving them unlimited access to quick credit and trade facilities as well as flexible repayment options among many others.

Under the theme ‘Broadening the Gateway to the Asian Business World: the Access Bank Approach’, the event brought together several local and foreign companies including Chinese related businesses to deliberate on key issues that affect their businesses and trade between both countries.

Economic ties between Ghana and China dates far back as independence, since the days of Dr Kwame Nkrumah and Chairman Mao Zedong. Both countries have to date continued to maintain a healthy, strong and dynamic bilateral collaboration on several fronts.

Currently, Ghana is the 7th largest trading partner of China in Africa and China happens to be Ghana’s largest trading partner to date.

Access Bank Ghana continues to place a huge priority on efforts that enhance trade and investment across diverse local and foreign-owned businesses.

Last year, the Bank launched a dedicated Chinese business desk and also recently unveiled the German Desk Ghana in collaboration with the DEG and AHK in Ghana.

Now, the Access Bank Group is the largest bank in Africa by customers with a presence in almost every continent including key global economic centres such as London, Dubai, Lebanon and Beijing