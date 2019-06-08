Appolonia City CEO wins Outstanding Property and Real Estate Developer award

Bright Owusu-Amofah is the CEO of Appolonia City

Appolonia City CEO Bright Owusu-Amofah has been awarded Outstanding Property and Real Estate Developer of the Year at the 9th Ghana Entrepreneur Corporate Executive Awards 2019.

“This award is dedicated to our cherished clients for believing in us. I would also like to say a big thank-you to the Appolonia City team for their hard work,” Owusu-Amofah said, after receiving the prestigious award.

The award ceremony is a flagship event of the Entrepreneurs Foundation of Ghana that seeks to honour, reward, inspire and recognise the most successful and respected entrepreneurs, public officials and executives who own or manage organisations in the
private and public sector.

The event was held under the theme ‘Promoting United Nation’s Sustainable Development Goals through Private and Public Sector Partnership’ at the Movenpick Ambassador Hotel in Accra.

The Special Guest of Honour was Business Development Minister Dr Ibrahim Mohammed Awal, and the guest speaker was the Deputy Minister of Trade Industry Robert Ahomka-Lindsay.

Other award winners include Dr John Ofori-Tenkorang, Head of the Social Security and National Insurance Trust, who was awarded the Outstanding Director-General of the year 2018 and Kwamena Bartels, Chairman of GOIL, who received the Outstanding Board Chairman of the Year.



