Over 300 businesses benefit from Barclays’ SME clinics
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN
Date: 09-06-2019 Time: 11:06:22:pm
Barclays Bank Ghana has held the fifth edition of its SME clinic for owners of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Accra at its Kwame Nkrumah Circle Branch.

The event attracted over 60 customers doing business with the bank.

Over 300 companies have so far benefited from the Bank’s tailor-made capacity building programme aimed at educating and assisting the SMEs on running sound and sustainable businesses.

The SME clinic is also designed to equip business owners with relevant skills and information to grow their businesses.

This event adds to earlier clinics held in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tema for over 250 clients.

Participating clients were extensively engaged by experts from the bank and an external resource person from the Ghana Freight Forwarders Executive Committee. Customers were taken through sound credit practices, group imports and how they can access import documents and business payment solutions.

Beneficiary SMEs were also coached on leveraging the business club proposition to build the relevant business capacity they require. They were introduced to various products and services developed by the bank for their benefit.  Key among the new products and services include Digital Banking, Mobile Money Transactions and Barclays Business Club.

The Bank indicated it will extend this initiative to other parts of the country this year as it transitions to Absa.



