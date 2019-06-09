Barclays Bank Ghana has held the fifth edition of its SME clinic for owners of Small and Medium Enterprises (SMEs) in Accra at its Kwame Nkrumah Circle Branch.
The event attracted over 60 customers doing business with the bank.
Over 300 companies have so far benefited from the Bank’s tailor-made capacity building programme aimed at educating and assisting the SMEs on running sound and sustainable businesses.
The SME clinic is also designed to equip business owners with relevant skills and information to grow their businesses.
This event adds to earlier clinics held in Accra, Kumasi, Takoradi and Tema for over 250 clients.
Participating clients were extensively engaged by experts from the bank and an external resource person from the Ghana Freight Forwarders Executive Committee. Customers were taken through sound credit practices, group imports and how they can access import documents and business payment solutions.
Beneficiary SMEs were also coached on leveraging the business club proposition to build the relevant business capacity they require. They were introduced to various products and services developed by the bank for their benefit. Key among the new products and services include Digital Banking, Mobile Money Transactions and Barclays Business Club.
The Bank indicated it will extend this initiative to other parts of the country this year as it transitions to Absa.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- MTN launches Africa’s first AI service for Mobile Money
- Uber urges passengers to verify drivers before patronising vehicles
- Time to implement plastic take-back policy- EPA boss
- 5 Contestants selected as 2019 Live Inside and Win the Ride show begins
- Vodafone, Homechow partner to boost drive towards cash-lite society
- Vodafone launches product designed for the family
- Over 300 businesses benefit from Barclays’ SME clinics
- Activa to partner AGI to equip women entrepreneurs
- Ecobank hosted by London Stock Exchange after successful $500m Eurobond issuance
- Receiver begins paying Microfinance customers
- Appolonia City CEO wins Outstanding Property and Real Estate Developer award
- Access Bank commended at maiden Chinese business forum
- Farmers demand increase in cocoa prices – Report
- ECG to venture into data and broadband services – MD
- StanChart Ghana pays 20% of earnings as dividend to shareholders