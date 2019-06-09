Vodafone, Homechow partner to boost drive towards cash-lite society

Vodafone, Homechow partner to boost drive towards cash-lite society
Martison Obeng-Agyei, Head of Vodafone Cash

Patrons of the food app Homechow can now pay and have their orders delivered to them in the comfort of their homes from over 400 restaurants in Accra, thanks to a partnership with Vodafone Cash.

The move towards a cash-lite society is of utmost importance as the country strives to achieve a higher middle income status before 2025. Already the pace of technological growth around the world is unprecedented and Ghana appears to be one of the digital leaders in West Africa. With the firm support of a good regulatory framework, digital entrepreneurship has taken off in full flight and the move towards a cash-lite society is in progress.

The partnership will enable customers to order and pay for meals via Homechow’s mobile app, for seamless delivery to either their homes or offices. Whilst, payments are not exclusive to Vodafone Cash, customers who pay with Vodafone Cash will be offered incentives such as, GHS5 off all deliveries for customers every Friday (TGIF) and 3% discount on the cost of meals purchased

Commenting on the deal, Martison Obeng-Agyei, Head of Vodafone Cash said, “this is another step in making Vodafone Cash a ubiquitous platform across the country. We have a tried, tested and secured payments system that eliminates every bottleneck associated with electronic payments. Our network runs on the world’s leading M-Pesa platform, which makes us the most reliable in the market. We are happy to have Homechow on board as we aim towards becoming a market leader in Ghana.”

The Chief Executive of Homechow App, Gabriel Ankamafio, said, "this partnership is a win for users and customers; giving them a variety of options to select food from over 400 restaurants. The tech space is Ghana and the sub-region is picking up pace, and we at Homechowfood are relentlessly working to stay ahead of the pack through constant innovation and product development to satisfy a growing customer demand. Vodafone’s partnership gives Homechow App a great deal of reach to offer more to users and customers across board.’


