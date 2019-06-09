Vodafone launches product designed for the family

Share

Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana

Vodafone Ghana has launched a product designed to bring the spice back into the Ghanaian family all year round.

Known as 'Vodafone One Family”, it is the only unique converged prepaid service in Ghana for the entire family, providing broadband at home, voice minutes for your landline and mobile as well as SMS allocations for up to 4 mobile devices.

The service also allows customers to pair and share data from their broadband data at home with up to four (4) mobile devices depending on the type of package selected.

Vodafone believes that the lives of its customers are more connected now than ever before. Staying in touch with the family has now become an integral part of daily lives, either at home or on the go.

Vodafone One Family, therefore, brings all these together by giving the family one seamless connection across data, voice and fixed, in a convenient way.

Commenting, Patricia Obo-Nai, Chief Executive of Vodafone Ghana said "what we have done is in direct response to the specific needs of our customers who continue to push us to attain further heights of excellence in our offerings. This new product offers total convenience and flexibility, connecting the entire family at one go. There is no better time than now to get connected to your family every day. We are happy to be setting the pace once again in the industry"

Vodafone Customers can subscribe or upgrade their existing packages by using the self-care portal via https://fbb.vodafone.com.gh/planchange.php, MyVodafone App on Google Play and App store or by dialling *900# on any Vodafone mobile number.

New customers can apply for Vodafone One Family using the following touchpoints: walk into any Retail Shop nationwide, or apply online by visiting https://fbb.vodafone.com.gh/ or through any of our Sales Agents.