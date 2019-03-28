10 Local beverage producers rewarded at Ghana Beverage Awards

Share

The Third Edition of the just ended Ghana Beverage Awards saw the efforts of many indigenous beverage producers as well as some international brands rewarded.

The event at the Kempinski Hotel Gold Coast City Accra brought together many key players in the beverage industry.

The night saw awards given to producers of different categories of beverages who have excelled in their various fields.

Speaking at the launch, Robert Ahomka-Lindsay, Deputy Trade Minister spoke about his excitement with an event that seeks to celebrate Ghanaian beverages and their manufacturers.

“It is heartwarming to realize that we are still in tune with our Ghanaian heritage and this we exhibit by consuming our own beverages and celebrating its manufacturers.

“By consuming made in Ghana products, we do not only share in our identity and heritage as Ghanaians but also support the growth of our economy as well,” he said.

He added that government is ready to provide the needed subsidies for the growth of the industry.

Mr. Ahomka-Lindsay said government’s one district, one factory, recognises the beverage industry is a significant part of this industrialization process.

This year’s Awards encouraged the participation of the general public by creating the avenue for them to nominate their favourite beverages.

The public also partook in determining the winner of the most coveted “Product of the Year category’’ by voting via various platforms.

The award categories included Beer of the Year, Spirit of the Year, Bitters of the Year, Water of the Year, Fruit Juice of the Year, Carbonated Soft Drink (CSD) of the Year, Energy Drink of the Year, CSR of Beverage Company of the year, Manufacturer of the Year and Product of the Year.

New categories added were International Wine of the Year, International Spirit of the Year, International Beer of the Year and New Beverage of the Year.

Brands Manager at Kasapreko Company Limited, Chris Addo-Sarkodie thanked the staff for their hard work which positioned Storm Energy Drink to win this coveted ‘Product of the Year’ award.

“Our heartfelt appreciation also goes to the organizers of this event for recognizing our industry and of course to our Brand Ambassador Shatta Wale for strongly supporting Storm Energy Drink.

“To the entire Ghanaian public, we cannot thank you enough for your support. Thank you so much for voting and loving our band,” he said.

Commenting on the event, Ernest Boateng, CEO of Global Media Alliance, also expressed satisfaction in the participation of both the public and beverage companies ahead of the event.

He added that Ghana Beverages Awards was looking at a future where the lesser known locally produced beverages would gain the needed recognition both locally and internationally.

Mr. Boateng lauded the companies for their innovation through proper packaging, branding and adherence to standard practices laid down for the regulation of the beverage industry.

Ghana Beverages Award 2018 was organized by Global Media Alliance in conjunction with Consumer Protection Agency, Food and Beverages Association of Ghana, Ghana Tourism Authority, National Drinking-Bar Operators Association and the Food and Research Institute under CSIR.

List of Award Winners

New beverage of the year - Kpoo Keke

Fruit juice of the year - Blue skies

CSD water of the year - Coca Cola

International Spirit of the year- Jameson

Beer of the year- Guinness

Bitters of the year- Alomo Bitters

Liqueur of the year- Kpoo Keke

Spirit of the year- Castle Bridge

Ciders/RTD of the year-Orijin Beer

Energy Drink of the year- Storm Energy

Cocoa /Chocolate /Dairy product of the year- Vitamilk

Water of the Year - BelAqua

CSR Company of the year - Twellium Industries

International Beer of the year - Heineken

Manufacturing company of the year - Kasapreko Company Limited

Product of the year - Storm Energy Drink