Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance launched at Africa CEO Forum

Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance launched at Africa CEO Forum
Source: Ghana| Myjoyonline.com | Joy Business |AI
Date: 28-03-2019 Time: 12:03:55:pm
Share
Some residents of Accra fighting plastic after a heavy down

A number of international consumer goods companies operating across Africa have launched the Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance at the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda.

They include Diageo, Unilever, The Coca Cola Company, and Nestlé.  

This Alliance aims to turn the current challenge of plastic waste in Sub Saharan Africa into an opportunity to create jobs and commercial activity by improving the collection and recycling of plastics.

The Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance has been established for companies to facilitate and support their local subsidiaries to engage proactively in market level public-private partnerships, industry collaboration and alliances.

They will Share knowledge, encourage innovation and collaborate on technical and other solutions appropriate for Sub-Saharan Africa as well as participate in local pilot initiatives

The companies will also engage with the investment community, policy-makers and others to accelerate the development and financing of the necessary waste management infrastructure and systems.

“Plastics will remain an important packaging material if we are to give African consumers the safe and affordable products they need.

“Unfortunately, a lack of collection and recycling capacity in many African markets coupled with growing populations is creating a growing problem of plastics waste,” the companies said in a joint statement.

They see their Alliance as an opportunity to tackle that problem in a way that creates jobs and reduces dependency on imported materials while alternatives to plastics are developed.

“Collaboration within and across markets will be key to success so we are proud to launch the Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance today to increase those efforts and play our part as companies in finding solutions that work for Africa,” the Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance stated.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
PDS suspends load shedding
CID Boss, 19 others promoted by Akufo-Addo
Celebrating a science hero: Prof. Eric Yirenkyi Danquah
Malta visa waiver for only diplomatic passports holders – Foreign Affairs Ministry


Mega discount online store Ghana expands its products range & introduce new retail shopping experience
Latest Stories

Salah ends drought as Liverpool go top
GIPC assures of speedy streamlining of Ghana's business regulations
Avicii's first posthumous track to drop next week
Police drops Nelly sex assault inquiry
Video: Stop reading meanings into my ‘Toto’ song – Edem
Video: I feel underrated – Edem after 10 years of doing music
Goldcorp shareholders approve Newmont’s $10bn takeover bid
Video: I’m not impressed with state of my pocket – Edem talks about cedi depreciation

MOST POPULAR
Benchmark value of import duties slashed by up to 50%
Winners at 2019 edition of the 3Music Awards
Photos: Shatta Wale shatters 2019 3Music Awards, bags 8 awards
Popular Nollywood actress dies after childbirth
Court orders arrest of popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda

LIFESTYLE
10 myths about sex that many adults still believe
ODD NEWS
This man was the only passenger on a Boeing 737 plane
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Students allegedly scammed Apple out of nearly $1m in iPhone replacements
OBITUARY
Madam Diana Darkua Dodoo
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP