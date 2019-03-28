Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance launched at Africa CEO Forum

Share

Some residents of Accra fighting plastic after a heavy down

A number of international consumer goods companies operating across Africa have launched the Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance at the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda.

They include Diageo, Unilever, The Coca Cola Company, and Nestlé.

This Alliance aims to turn the current challenge of plastic waste in Sub Saharan Africa into an opportunity to create jobs and commercial activity by improving the collection and recycling of plastics.

The Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance has been established for companies to facilitate and support their local subsidiaries to engage proactively in market level public-private partnerships, industry collaboration and alliances.

They will Share knowledge, encourage innovation and collaborate on technical and other solutions appropriate for Sub-Saharan Africa as well as participate in local pilot initiatives

The companies will also engage with the investment community, policy-makers and others to accelerate the development and financing of the necessary waste management infrastructure and systems.

“Plastics will remain an important packaging material if we are to give African consumers the safe and affordable products they need.

“Unfortunately, a lack of collection and recycling capacity in many African markets coupled with growing populations is creating a growing problem of plastics waste,” the companies said in a joint statement.

They see their Alliance as an opportunity to tackle that problem in a way that creates jobs and reduces dependency on imported materials while alternatives to plastics are developed.

“Collaboration within and across markets will be key to success so we are proud to launch the Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance today to increase those efforts and play our part as companies in finding solutions that work for Africa,” the Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance stated.