Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance launched at Africa CEO Forum

A number of international consumer goods companies operating across Africa have launched the Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance at the Africa CEO Forum in Kigali, Rwanda.
They include Diageo, Unilever, The Coca Cola Company, and Nestlé.
This Alliance aims to turn the current challenge of plastic waste in Sub Saharan Africa into an opportunity to create jobs and commercial activity by improving the collection and recycling of plastics.
The Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance has been established for companies to facilitate and support their local subsidiaries to engage proactively in market level public-private partnerships, industry collaboration and alliances.
They will Share knowledge, encourage innovation and collaborate on technical and other solutions appropriate for Sub-Saharan Africa as well as participate in local pilot initiatives
The companies will also engage with the investment community, policy-makers and others to accelerate the development and financing of the necessary waste management infrastructure and systems.
“Plastics will remain an important packaging material if we are to give African consumers the safe and affordable products they need.
“Unfortunately, a lack of collection and recycling capacity in many African markets coupled with growing populations is creating a growing problem of plastics waste,” the companies said in a joint statement.
They see their Alliance as an opportunity to tackle that problem in a way that creates jobs and reduces dependency on imported materials while alternatives to plastics are developed.
“Collaboration within and across markets will be key to success so we are proud to launch the Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance today to increase those efforts and play our part as companies in finding solutions that work for Africa,” the Africa Plastics Recycling Alliance stated.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- GIPC assures of speedy streamlining Of Ghana's business regulations
- Goldcorp shareholders approve Newmont’s $10bn takeover bid
- Samsung warns its profits will drop 60% as smartphone demand slumps
- Total Petroleum paves way for better energy with its 4th solar-powered station
- Energy sector needs astute financial management – Alex Mould
- Ghanaians can now file tax returns online with iTaPS
- PDS releases list of areas to experience power outages on Saturday
- Daystar Power expands to Ghana, opens first office in Accra
- State of Economy: Decide on the facts, not the politics - Economist admonishes
- Boeing's CEO just made a truly stunning announcement about the company's grounded 737 MAX aircraft
- Training sessions underway for Betway Fintech Challenge
- Poor management collapsing power sector - John Jinapor
- Ghana has lowest import duty on vehicles in Sub-Saharan Africa - Fitch
- BOST staff back MD; condemn ‘internal saboteurs’
- NASTAG pushes for private sector participation in provision of agric inputs