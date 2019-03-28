Newmont Ghana is most Compliant Taxpayer for 2018

Newmont Ghana is most Compliant Taxpayer for 2018
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | JTM
Date: 28-03-2019 Time: 04:03:45:pm
Left to Right – Kwame Addo-Kufuor, Vice President, Government Relations, Newmont Africa, Tula Zeng, Interim Chief Financial Officer, Newmont Africa, Jerry Adusei, Senior Tax Manager, Newmont Ghana.

Newmont Ghana has been named the Most Complaint Taxpayer for 2018 at the annual Ghana Revenue Authority (GRA) Staff and Stakeholders Awards Ceremony held in Accra.

The award also recognised Newmont’s significant contribution to Ghana’s domestic tax revenue mobilization and for being a good source of employment to many Ghanaians.

In a citation accompanying the Award, GRA described Newmont’s compliance level in 2018 as “overwhelming;” adding that “you are one of the companies that consistently files annual returns for all employees. Your contributions to tax revenue and employment generation have won the admiration of the Ghana Revenue Authority.”

In 2018, Newmont Ghana paid a total of GH 783M in taxes and forestry level to the Government of Ghana through the GRA and Forestry Commission.

In 2017, Newmont was adjudged Ghana’s Overall Best Taxpayer, for consistently meeting its financial obligations to the Government of Ghana, compliance with Ghana’s tax laws and willingness to support the GRA’s tax collection and compliance improvement initiatives. 

“We will continue to support the GRA’s tax administration efforts and believe through the ongoing collaboration with the Government of Ghana, our regulators and host communities, Newmont Ghana will operate sustainably, create value and improve lives,” said Tula Zeng, Interim Regional Chief Financial Officer, Newmont Africa. 

Newmont says it is committed to operating ethically and respecting the law while creating long term value for all stakeholders.
 


