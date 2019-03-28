Stanford Seed Transformation Network-Ghana to support economic dev't

Stanford Seed Transformation Network-Ghana to support economic dev't
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com
Date: 28-03-2019
Date: 28-03-2019 Time: 11:03:09:am
[Second from right] Constance Swaniker, president Ghana Chapter of Seed Transformation Network

The Ghana Chapter of Seed Transformation Network has stated its readiness to encourage national dialogue among stakeholders within the Ghanaian economy to maximize the economic gains of the country.

Speaking at the launch of Ghana version Wednesday, President of the Network, Constance Swaniker said the Network believes that Small and Medium enterprises have an important role to play in changing Ghana’s fortunes with regard to economic development.

“I call on the media to prioritise challenges affecting Ghanaian businesses as part of their programming to draw the necessary attention and facilitate speedy resolution by the relevant stakeholders”, she stated

The Seed Transformation Network is a network of founders and CEOs from across East, West and Southern Africa and India.

Members of the Network are leaders of high impact companies and market-driven social enterprises who have followed and successfully completed the yearlong hands-on training of the Stanford Seed Transformation Program.

Based in Silicon Valley (USA), Stanford Seed has now provided training for over 631 company owners and over 1200 business leaders through this philanthropic programme. In Ghana, over 100 entrepreneurs have benefited from this programme since 2013.

Members include founders and CEOs from a variety of fields, from engineering services, education, transportation, energy, manufacturing, retail and wholesale, construction, agriculture, healthcare, consumer products, ICT, and marketing services, among others.

The Ghana Chapter seeks to empower its members by providing opportunities to forge a common front and support each other grow from Small and Medium-sized Enterprises (SMEs) into multinational companies with the ability to compete at the global level for business opportunities. 

Madam Swaniker emphasized that the contribution of members of the Network to Ghana’s growth could increase tremendously if they receive the required support from the relevant stakeholders including the media. 

She underscored the impact made by the Network in the various countries in which they operate saying, “recent studies, which are based on self-reported data, show that 89% of program participants have gone on to increase their customers, 50% have entered new geographies, 61% have increased their revenue and 61% have created jobs.

The President of the Network urged other Ghanaian entrepreneurs to join the Network in order to benefit from the numerous opportunities available. 

“Recruitment for the 2020 cohort is now underway, so I encourage you to share the news of this incredible opportunity with other promising business leaders who would benefit from this program”, Madam Swaniker stated.


