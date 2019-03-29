Customers of defunct Menzgold to begin series of demos starting April 2

Customers of defunct Menzgold to begin series of demos starting April 2
Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN
Date: 29-03-2019 Time: 06:03:34:am
Share

Customers of defunct gold dealership, Menzgold, will from April 2 begin a series of demonstrations to demand their locked up principal investments.

The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold Ghana Limited said in a press statement issued on March 27 that its members – about 6,000 people – will embark on continuous picketing at the Premises of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Attorney Generals' Department and the Jubilee House to press home their demands.

"The action has become necessary due to state actors lackadaisical attitude to the plight of the suffering customers," the statement said.

The Coalition claims in the release that so far, 15 of its members had died due to shock and heart failure, resulting from the lock-up of their funds.

The PRO of the CACM, Baffour Amankwaa told the Graphic Online that they were troubled by the failure of the AG to liquidate the assets of the Menzgold.

He claimed that officials of the EOCO informed its leadership that it had concluded investigations and forwarded its finding to the AG.

"We engaged with EOCO recently and they told us that they had concluded investigations into the matter and forwarded their findings to the AG to begin liquidating the company. I don't know why the AG is delaying," Mr Amankwaa said.

Related: Menzgold saga: Zylofone FM, TV suspend services over EOCO asset freeze notice

Chief Executive of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, is in Dubai where he is facing a misdemeanour charge over a $23 million deal, gone bad.

He is currently being held on remand at the Al Barsha police cell.

The criminal charge of misdemeanour in Dubai is equivalent to a Second Degree Felony in Ghana and if found guilty he could spend up to two years in prison.

Back here in Ghana, the Economic and Organised Crime Organisation (EOCO), has frozen the properties of
Menzgold and its associated companies.


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
PDS suspends load shedding
CID Boss, 19 others promoted by Akufo-Addo
Celebrating a science hero: Prof. Eric Yirenkyi Danquah
Malta visa waiver for only diplomatic passports holders – Foreign Affairs Ministry


Mega discount online store Ghana expands its products range & introduce new retail shopping experience
Latest Stories

Salah ends drought as Liverpool go top
GIPC assures of speedy streamlining of Ghana's business regulations
Avicii's first posthumous track to drop next week
Police drops Nelly sex assault inquiry
Video: Stop reading meanings into my ‘Toto’ song – Edem
Video: I feel underrated – Edem after 10 years of doing music
Goldcorp shareholders approve Newmont’s $10bn takeover bid
Video: I’m not impressed with state of my pocket – Edem talks about cedi depreciation

MOST POPULAR
Benchmark value of import duties slashed by up to 50%
Winners at 2019 edition of the 3Music Awards
Photos: Shatta Wale shatters 2019 3Music Awards, bags 8 awards
Popular Nollywood actress dies after childbirth
Court orders arrest of popular Nollywood actress, Monalisa Chinda

LIFESTYLE
10 myths about sex that many adults still believe
ODD NEWS
This man was the only passenger on a Boeing 737 plane
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Students allegedly scammed Apple out of nearly $1m in iPhone replacements
OBITUARY
Madam Diana Darkua Dodoo
ELECTIONS
Hold leaders accountable for acts of their party militias- PPP