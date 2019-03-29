Customers of defunct Menzgold to begin series of demos starting April 2

Customers of defunct gold dealership, Menzgold, will from April 2 begin a series of demonstrations to demand their locked up principal investments.
The Coalition of Aggrieved Customers of Menzgold Ghana Limited said in a press statement issued on March 27 that its members – about 6,000 people – will embark on continuous picketing at the Premises of the Economic and Organised Crime Office (EOCO), the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC), the Attorney Generals' Department and the Jubilee House to press home their demands.
"The action has become necessary due to state actors lackadaisical attitude to the plight of the suffering customers," the statement said.
The Coalition claims in the release that so far, 15 of its members had died due to shock and heart failure, resulting from the lock-up of their funds.
The PRO of the CACM, Baffour Amankwaa told the Graphic Online that they were troubled by the failure of the AG to liquidate the assets of the Menzgold.
He claimed that officials of the EOCO informed its leadership that it had concluded investigations and forwarded its finding to the AG.
"We engaged with EOCO recently and they told us that they had concluded investigations into the matter and forwarded their findings to the AG to begin liquidating the company. I don't know why the AG is delaying," Mr Amankwaa said.
Related: Menzgold saga: Zylofone FM, TV suspend services over EOCO asset freeze notice
Chief Executive of Menzgold, Nana Appiah Mensah, is in Dubai where he is facing a misdemeanour charge over a $23 million deal, gone bad.
He is currently being held on remand at the Al Barsha police cell.
The criminal charge of misdemeanour in Dubai is equivalent to a Second Degree Felony in Ghana and if found guilty he could spend up to two years in prison.
Back here in Ghana, the Economic and Organised Crime Organisation (EOCO), has frozen the properties of
Menzgold and its associated companies.
