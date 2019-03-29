Economist doubts govt can achieve full fiscal discipline post-IMF programme

Economist, Professor Godfred Bokpin fears government might not be able to achieve full fiscal discipline following the completion of the IMF programme.
Speaking on PM EXPRESS BUSINESS EDITION on the JOYNEWS Chanel on MULTI TV, Prof. Bokpin said “I am a bit concerned that we may not be able to entrench fiscal discipline. We’ve not been able to institutionalize the kind of agency, an independent agency that would hold government accountable…”
He added that all the required measures have not been fully implemented to deal with this challenge.
Government is expected to formally complete the IMF program next Tuesday, April 2.
Finance Minister Ken Ofori Atta has maintained that the necessary structures and laws are in place to check government expenditure.
Watch video below:
