Let integrity be your watchword - Nestle Ghana enjoins businesses

Jacob Odoi is the Regional Sales Manager, Accra

Multinational consumer goods giant, Nestlé Ghana, has admonished local businesses to evolve and entrench a culture of respect for integrity and good corporate governance.

This, the Regional Sales Manager, Accra, said is critical if businesses in the country are to be sustainable over a long period of time.

Sustaining a business for a long time, Jacob Odoi maintained, is heavily dependent on imbibing the enduring values which sustained Nestle since its founding in 1866.

He was speaking at the launch of a new distributor of the company, Liftmark Ghana Limited, which will be responsible for the Mataheko, Dansoman, Mamprobi and Agbogbloshie 1 and 2 markets.

Mr. Odoi said Nestlé’s institutionalised code of integrity, honesty, fair dealing and full compliance are strictly adhered to and had been internalized by the staff of the company in every country.

These have served the company and the communities in which it operates very well, he stressed.

The Regional Manager of Nestlé expressed excitement that Liftmark Ghana was availing itself to the opportunities presented by the partnership and promised retailers and consumers in the enclave they would be best beneficiaries.

The Managing Director of Liftmark Ghana, Remi Salifu, said the company chose Nestle because its values chime perfectly with those of the food and beverage giant.

Managing Director of Liftmark Ghana, Remi Salifu

She said as a company specializing in the distribution of consumer goods, Liftmark’s core values were integrity, customer centeredness and entrepreneurship.

She praised the Area Sales Manager of Nestle Ghana, Eric Ntiri-Darko, for his tireless efforts in making the partnership a reality.

Mr Ntiri-Darko himself encouraged customers of Nestle in the area to rely on Liftmark Ghana for their supplies.

Category Manager Ida Nyanor said there is a lot of work to be done in getting Ghanaians to cultivate the coffee drinking culture, however, Nestle has started a number of initiatives to help in this regard.

She asked for the support of Liftmark in pushing distribution for Nescafe to make it accessible to all.