CEOs to meet in Accra to explore the futuristic economy

Founder and CEO, Ghana CEO Summit, Ernest De-Graft Egyir

The 4th edition of the annual Ghana CEO Summit, the foremost business conference for CEOs, business leaders, investors and policy makers will be held on 20th May 2019 in Accra.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia will be the special guest of honor. Chief Executives Network Ghana Limited is organizing the Summit in partnership with Deloitte Ghana, Olam, SAP Africa, Ministry of Business Development and Ghana Investment Promotion Centre.

Theme, discussion points and structure

The Summit, being held under the theme, “The Futuristic Economy: Technology-Driven Future of Business and Governance for Economic Transformation” is committed to unlocking Ghana’s economic potential by championing private sector-led growth. The world of business and governance is at the threshold of transformation driven by a confluence of technologies.

With the arrival of the technology revolution, what will business and economic growth look like in the future? How will success be measured? How will the technology revolution revitalize Ghana’s economic growth? What are the economic policies needed to align with the new global dynamics? How is technology going to change the face of business, government and society? What are the big bets being made by companies to digitally transform their models and organizational structures? These and many more questions are going to be explored at this exceptional business conference.

The Summit leads discussions around innovative public policies and best growth-oriented business practices. Topical issues to be addressed this year include how to radically transform your business, building an African multinational footprint, ethics and corporate governance as well as technologically-driven future of business and economy.

There will also be a public-private sector dialogue on the economy of Ghana and the practicality of doing business in Ghana.

This year’s edition will feature CEO business cases, expert insights and high level plenary sessions, panel discussions, CEO peer networking, investors’ hub and trade missions as well as corporate exhibitions.

There will also be CEO Excellence Awards to acknowledge and celebrate business leaders who have distinguished themselves as transformational leaders with a record of growth, professionalism and integrity.

Why attend

Founder and CEO of Ghana CEO Summit, Ernest De-Graft Egyir envisions that, “This unique top-tier thought leadership platform will enable the private sector in Ghana and Africa engage in thought-provoking discussions, network, exchange experiences, explore business opportunities and broker partnerships.”

Participants will have the opportunity to learn from best practices of fast-growing companies while promoting their organizations, benefit from an unrivaled networking platform with top decision makers, adjust strategies to current economic and geopolitical outlook and identify new business opportunities with Ghana’s most influential leaders.

Summit track record

Previous three editions have attracted over 1,400 leaders of high repute in Ghana and across the world including the President of Ghana Nana Akufo-Addo.

The 2019 edition is expected to bring together over 400 leaders from government institutions, diplomatic missions, business world, civil society and various sectors of development.

Since the inception of the Ghana CEO Summit in 2016, 75% of participants have revealed that they identified and grasped business opportunities at the Summit.

Further, 87% of attendees have reported that they feel a great sense of significance and satisfaction in their personal and professional lives.