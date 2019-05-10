Exim Bank CEO admitted honorary fellow of Chartered Institute of Credit Management

Share

￼The CEO of the Ghana Exim Bank, Lawrence Agyinsam, has been admitted into the Chartered Institute of Credit Management [Ghana] as an Honorary Fellow.

The honour was bestowed on him upon the recommendations of the Council of the Institute of in recognition of his leadership and outstanding contribution to society.

Head of Corporate Affairs of Ghana Exim Bank, Richard Osei Anane, received the Fellowship title on behalf of Mr Agyisaman at the Institute’s CICM GHANA Credit Excellence Award and Induction ceremony held at the British Council in Accra on Wednesday.

He thanked the Institute for the recognition and pledged his support to the realisation of the Institute’s core mandate.

At the same ceremony, Ghana Exim Bank was adjudged the ‘Corporate Lending Company of the Year, Silver 2019.

The Bank was recognised, for the Bank’s demonstrated credit leadership qualities and innovative corporate loan products as well as astute and responsive credit risk strategies.

Professor Kwame Boasiako-Antwi, President of the Institute, presented all the prestigious Awards to the CEO and the Bank at the well-attended event, which also marked the 5th Anniversary celebration of the Institute.

The Chartered Institute of Credit Management promotes excellence in credit management and raises awareness of its vital role in business and the community.