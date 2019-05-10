Ghanaian startup recognized as Top African Innovator by U.S Harambe Entrepreneur Alliance

Share

TalentsinAfrica, one of Africa’s fastest-growing skills accelerator and recruitment platforms on a mission to address youth unemployment, has been selected among 20 companies whose founders have joined the ranks of the prestigious Harambe Entrepreneur Alliance at Bretton Woods, New Hampshire.

Each year, the Harambe Alliance selects top innovators from a competitive pool of entrepreneurs in Africa and across its diaspora.

TalentsinAfrica co-founder, Bridget Boakye, joins the 12th class of Harambeans culled from 17 top universities, representing 9 African countries and leading high impact ventures in 8 fields of action.

The innovators gathered in Gold Room at the Mount Washington Hotel in Bretton Woods on April 7th, 2019 to sign the Harambe Declaration, “to work together as one to pursue the social, political and economic development of Africa and fulfil the dream of our generation.”

The Alliance shared: “Co-founder, Bridget Boakye H’19, Ghana, TalentsinAfrica, Swarthmore College - Born and raised in Ghana, Bridget Boakye moved to the United States at the age of 10 and worked in development and education after graduating from Swarthmore College. She moved to Ghana, longing to contribute to the development of her country. With TalentsinAfrica, she has co-founded a hiring platform where candidates get great careers based on ability and potential rather than credential or education.”

The founders of TalentsinAfrica join innovators of notable startups such as Andela, Flutterwave, Yoco, Moringa Connect and Solstice Energy in the Harambe Entrepreneur Alliance. These ventures have attracted over $400 million from investors such as Google Ventures, Chan Zuckerberg Initiative, and Alibaba. For the team and investors at TalentsinAfrica, this recognition is an acknowledgement of the firm’s commitment to using technology and creativity in service of the youth of Africa.

Since January 2019, TalentsinAfrica has received recognition by other prestigious institutions including Georgetown Africa Business Conference New Venture Competition, top 10 innovators at Harvard University Africa Business Conference, and speaking platforms at Columbia University Annual Africa Economic Forum and Massachusetts Institute of Technology Innovate Africa conferences.

