Newmont Ghana is now Newmont Goldcorp Ghana

Ghana’s leading gold producer, Newmont Ghana, welcomed the successful completion of the transaction creating the world’s leading gold company, Newmont Goldcorp , and looked forward to a safe and orderly integration.

The transaction closed on April 18, and the Company’s business in Ghana is now called Newmont Goldcorp Ghana.

“Newmont Goldcorp features an unmatched portfolio of world-class assets, prospects and talent. This includes long-life operations and profitable expansions and exploration opportunities in some of the world’s most favorable mining jurisdictions including Ghana, the Americas and Australia,” said Alwyn Pretorius, Regional Senior Vice President, Africa Operations. “The depth, quality and scale of our global business will allow us to generate sustainable, long-term value for all of our stakeholders for decades to come.”

“We’ve met our goal to become the world’s leading gold business, and we’ll maintain that position by executing our winning strategy,” said Gary J. Goldberg, Chief Executive Officer. “That strategy focuses on constantly improving safety and efficiency at our current operations while we continue to invest in expansions and exploration to fuel next generation production. An equally important part of that strategy is to meet stakeholders’ expectations by continuing to lead the sector in value creation and sustainability performance.”

Tom Palmer, President and Chief Operating Officer, added, “Our proven operating model and shared values set the stage for a successful integration process. Getting this process right is fundamental to realizing the full potential of the Newmont Goldcorp combination. Ultimately, our goal is to leverage a more prolific portfolio and an even richer talent pool to generate superior value over the course of decades.”

Newmont Goldcorp Ghana says it will continue to advance its purpose to create value and improve the lives of its host communities and the broader Ghanaian economy through sustainable and responsible mining.

“Our values of Safety, Integrity, Sustainability, Inclusion and Responsibility will continue to guide how we deliver superior operational execution, consistent project delivery, and leadership in safety and sustainability,” Mr Pretorius added.