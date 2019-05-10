UK to send more Bank of England advisors to emerging economies

Britain will expand a programme that sends Bank of England regulators to help emerging economies reform their financial sectors, the government said on Thursday.
Last year, the BoE sent officials to South Africa, Ghana and Sierra Leone, and Britain now plans to expand the programme to up to 30 emerging economies, starting with Senegal and Jordan.
“This is not about consultants parachuting in, this is about patient long-term relationships between expert regulators in Africa and expert regulators in London working together, hopefully over decades,” International Development secretary Rory Stewart told an African investment conference in London.
Britain’s government will give the BoE 6.1 million pounds ($7.9 million) to expand the project, which will have eight core staff and draw on the expertise of 70 London-based technical experts.
During the pilot in Ghana, BoE staff advised Ghanaian colleagues on consolidating its banking sector from 30 weaker banks to 10 more stable ones, and also on how to wind up failing banks and communicate during a financial crisis.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Gov't commissions $2.3m-electrification project in Eastern Region
- Phase 2 of Ghana Gas-WAPCO interconnectivity nears completion
- Data privacy serious concern for advertisers – IAA World President
- Govt, EU hold forum to boost investments, jobs in Ghana
- Coca-Cola ends plan to refranchise Africa bottling unit, keeps majority stake
- Bill to increase funding for research, development nears parliamentary approval
- Gov't urges CEOs to support SDG Delivery Fund
- High non-performing loans undermine low policy rate – BoG Governor
- Boosting Ghana's domestic tourism sub-sector, the way forward
- Customs offers importers big deal
- Uncertainty over 2020 elections to pressure cedi - EIU
- Vodafone promises ‘solid support’ for Ghana music despite ‘unfortunate’ VGMA brawl
- Ghana physically secure; now needs to be cyber secure – TripleCyber CEO
- Arthur Energy Advisors wins Outstanding Energy Consultancy in West Africa
- 350,000 employed in public sector – Bawumia reveals