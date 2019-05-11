Development Specialist elected to board of world change management body

Share

Ghanaian Development Specialist has been elected to the board of the world’s leading change management body, Association of Change Management Professionals (ACMP).

The US-based Association in a statement announced Benjamin Manu, who currently works as a consultant to the Vice President Office for Regional Development and Business Delivery of the African Development Bank Group, is one of two people who has been elected newly to the global board of directors of the professional body. He will be serving a three-year term.

President of ACMP Roxanne Brown said in the statement; “ACMP’s vision requires officers that wholeheartedly believe in our strategy and are committed to our membership and this profession. We know Benjamin and Sylvie will be essential assets in growing ACMP.”

The Association of Change Management Professionals is a nonprofit professional association dedicated to advancing the discipline of change management with a global membership of over 5,000 change practitioners. ACMP serves as an independent and trusted source of professional excellence, advocate for the discipline, and creates a thriving change community.

Prior to working with the Bank Group, Mr Manu was West Africa Regional Manager for Royal Institution of Chartered Surveyors responsible for the achievement of West Africa business development objectives.

Before RICS, he worked as Manager, African Partner Pool for Invest Africa- leading the development and launch of African Partner Pool, one of Africa’s leading e-procurement marketplace.

He has worked for UNDP, as a Country Project Manager. Preceding that, he was a Programme Manager at Cadbury/Kraft Foods, and earlier as Project Delivery Manager with British Council.

Mr Manu has worked on a voluntary basis as Africa Membership Development and Marketing and Partnership Lead with the International Association of Facilitators, providing strategic alliances with businesses and members in Africa.

Apart from being a Member of Association of Change Management Professionals, he is also a Chartered Fellow of Management (FCMI) of the Chartered Institute of Management, UK, a Member of International Association of Facilitators, and a Member of Institute of Directors, Ghana.

Benjamin holds a Masters’ degree in Social Work, specializing in Community and Organizational Development and a Bachelor of Arts degree, all at the University of Ghana.

He has a Post-graduate Certificate with the China Europe International Business School, and Diploma in International Environmental Law with United Nations Institute for Training and Research, Geneva based

“I am honoured to be elected to this position. To our members around the world, thank you for the confidence in my candidacy… Change is a personal and enterprise imperative, and I am thrilled to be part of that global community that leads the way change works for the advancement of change leadership, driving global business outcomes,” Mr. Manu said.

He called for a conscious effort towards ensuring change in Africa. “Given the intractable and rapid pace of change in our industries, sectors, regions, we cannot but master the skill to navigate change. We can only do so by becoming change leaders,” he said.

“By 2050, the majority of global workforce will reside in Africa. In other words, global growth could find home here if we do our homework. Question is how are we preparing for that change? For Africa, ACMP is a great resource to get access to the innovative tools, knowledge and technologies to embark on transformational economic development and social progress for the continent,” Mr. Manu added.