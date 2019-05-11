Institute of Directors Ghana confers Honorary Membership on Head of Local Gov’t Service

Share

Nana Ato Arthur and Prof Stephen Adei (sitting)

The Head of Ghana’s Local Government Service, Hon. Ing. Dr Nana Ato Arthur has been conferred another Honorary Membership by the Institute of Directors Ghana.

The colourful ceremony was held at the Kempinski Hotel in Accra last Tuesday, May 7, 2019.

The honour was conferred on the Head of Local Government Service by the President of the Institute of Directors, Mr Rockson Kwesi Dogbegah, who was the guest speaker.

The honorary membership was in recognition of his distinguished leadership and innovation in the area of Local Governance and being an Expert in Development Planning in both the public and private sectors across the country and beyond.

The former Member of Parliament for KEEA and once Central Regional Minister was honored together with other eminent personalities including: Prof. Stephen Adei- the Chairman of NDPC, Prof. J.S.Y Kumah- Vice Chancellor of Umat, Mr. Alhassan Andani, Managing Director- Stanbic Bank, Nana Kwasi Agyekum Dwamena- the head of Civil Service, Mr. Henry Kerali- Country Director for World Bank, Ghana, Mr. Frank Adu Jnr.- Managing Director for Cal Bank Ltd and many more dignitaries were present.

The Institute of Directors Ghana is a professional organization committed to the professional practice of Corporate Directorship. The purpose is to champion director professionalism and development through good corporate governance for the benefit of organizations, stakeholders and the prosperity of Ghana.

The institution is committed to recognizing and unlocking member potential through the provision of world-class learning opportunities, knowledge sharing, networking, mentorship and promotion of world-class standards in Corporate Governance.

He is the Vice-President of the Commonwealth Association for Public Administration and Management (CAPAM) UK, and a member of the Chartered institute of Administrators and Management Consultants, CIAMC in Ghana, with aims of promoting excellence in the practice of professional administration and management consultancy by examining, chartering, regulating and ensuring professionalism in the practice of administration and management consultancy through life-long learning.

Hon. Ing. Dr. Nana Ato Arthur, who is currently, Head of the Local Government Service, was honoured not only for his hard work but for his cordial relationship with his fellow workers and the media in the discharge of his duties.

According to Mr. Richmond Ababio, a Media Coordinator, the Honorable member gave an assurance that, “Ghanaians should expect more transformation in the Local Government Service this year and beyond as a catalyst for the development of other sectors in government.”