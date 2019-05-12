Access Bank crowned Bank of the Year at Women's Choice Award

Share

Access Bank Ghana has emerged “Bank of the Year” at the maiden edition of the Women’s Choice Award Africa, held at the Swiss Spirit Alisa Hotel in Accra recently.

They beat competition from Stanbic Bank, UBA, Ecobank, Societe Generale and the Women’s World Bank Ghana.

The Bank of the Year award is in recognition of Access Bank’s efforts at promoting financial inclusion and its continuous focus on programmes aimed at creating more opportunities for women to improve their businesses and general wellbeing through its ‘W’ initiative.

Access Bank’s ‘W’ Initiative, which turned four this year, is the Bank’s flagship women empowerment programme.

It makes available specialized bundled products and services to support women in their quest to grow their business, improve their family wellbeing and general lifestyle goals.

The Head of Inclusive Banking at Access Bank, Josephine Eva Arthur, receiving the honour on behalf of the Bank, dedicated the award to the women who have embraced the “W” Initiative and are making an impact across the country.

Welcoming news of the award, the Managing Director of Access Bank Ghana, Olumide Olatunji expressed the Bank’s delight for the recognition and indicated the award will further spur the Bank on to achieve its set objectives for the ‘W’ Initiative.

He added, “It’s been an eye-opening yet humbling experience since launching the ‘W’ Initiative. We are proud that women have accepted this initiative and have joined us on this journey to help create an ecosystem that women can thrive in and achieve their full potential.”

The Bank has also partnered several institutions to bring financial literacy and funding to support women who come on board the initiative.

In furtherance of its commitment to women empowerment, the ‘W’ initiative in 2016 enhanced its value proposition with the launch of a Maternal Health Support Scheme (MHSS).

The initiative provides flexible financing options and supports to enable women to experience the joy of motherhood and access various fertility treatments at specialist hospitals in Ghana and around the world.

The Women’s Choice Awards Africa is an initiative of Global Ovations Limited.