Petroleum Commission tours Halliburton in Houston

The Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission(PC), has advocated for the training of Engineers at the Commission in Landmark Software.
This Egbert Faibille Jnr. believes will enhance the skills of the Commission’s engineers in the discharge of their duties in the Upstream Petroleum Sector.
He was speaking on the sidelines of a field trip to Halliburton headquarters in Houston.
Touching on AOGC, the Flagship programme of the Commission, the PC CEO underscored that the youth in-country will be empowered with the needed skillset through a series of capacity building training they will undergo.
“As a Commission, we are grateful for Halliburton’s willingness to come on board to support activities of AOGC,” he said.
In a remark, Deputy Minister for Energy in charge of Finance & Infrastructure, Joseph Cudjoe noted that the current prevailing economic conditions in Ghana require serious minded business people who will operate within the confines of the legal regimes provided.
Senior Area Manager in charge of Halliburton Africa operations, Barath Kanan indicated that the success story of Halliburton is a result of local content participation and their JV partnership since 2015 adding that they are committed to increasing training in technology transfer by 10 per cent for Ghanaians under their employment.
The delegation which included Petroleum Commission and its registered companies, officials from the Ministry of Energy and Parliamentary Select Committee on Energy later embarked on a laboratory and facility tour to ascertain themselves with rock technologies and operations of the company.
The field visit formed part of business-to-business meetings of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC). This year marked the 50th-anniversary celebration of OTC.
Have your say
More Business Headlines
- Gov't commissions $2.3m-electrification project in Eastern Region
- Phase 2 of Ghana Gas-WAPCO interconnectivity nears completion
- Data privacy serious concern for advertisers – IAA World President
- Govt, EU hold forum to boost investments, jobs in Ghana
- Coca-Cola ends plan to refranchise Africa bottling unit, keeps majority stake
- Bill to increase funding for research, development nears parliamentary approval
- Gov't urges CEOs to support SDG Delivery Fund
- High non-performing loans undermine low policy rate – BoG Governor
- Boosting Ghana's domestic tourism sub-sector, the way forward
- Customs offers importers big deal
- Uncertainty over 2020 elections to pressure cedi - EIU
- Vodafone promises ‘solid support’ for Ghana music despite ‘unfortunate’ VGMA brawl
- Ghana physically secure; now needs to be cyber secure – TripleCyber CEO
- Arthur Energy Advisors wins Outstanding Energy Consultancy in West Africa
- 350,000 employed in public sector – Bawumia reveals