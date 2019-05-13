Petroleum Commission tours Halliburton in Houston

Share

The Chief Executive Officer of the Petroleum Commission(PC), has advocated for the training of Engineers at the Commission in Landmark Software.

This Egbert Faibille Jnr. believes will enhance the skills of the Commission’s engineers in the discharge of their duties in the Upstream Petroleum Sector.

He was speaking on the sidelines of a field trip to Halliburton headquarters in Houston.

Touching on AOGC, the Flagship programme of the Commission, the PC CEO underscored that the youth in-country will be empowered with the needed skillset through a series of capacity building training they will undergo.

“As a Commission, we are grateful for Halliburton’s willingness to come on board to support activities of AOGC,” he said.

In a remark, Deputy Minister for Energy in charge of Finance & Infrastructure, Joseph Cudjoe noted that the current prevailing economic conditions in Ghana require serious minded business people who will operate within the confines of the legal regimes provided.

Senior Area Manager in charge of Halliburton Africa operations, Barath Kanan indicated that the success story of Halliburton is a result of local content participation and their JV partnership since 2015 adding that they are committed to increasing training in technology transfer by 10 per cent for Ghanaians under their employment.

The delegation which included Petroleum Commission and its registered companies, officials from the Ministry of Energy and Parliamentary Select Committee on Energy later embarked on a laboratory and facility tour to ascertain themselves with rock technologies and operations of the company.

The field visit formed part of business-to-business meetings of the Offshore Technology Conference (OTC). This year marked the 50th-anniversary celebration of OTC.

