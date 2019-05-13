Tullow Ghana returns to Houston Career Fair to attract more oil and gas professionals

Share

Tullow Ghana Ltd has engaged some Ghanaian oil and gas professionals based in the US at a career fair in Houston Texas as part of its recruitment drive and strategy.

The career fair is a second in the series organized on the sidelines of the May 2019 Offshore Technology Conference just ended in Houston Texas.

This is part of a move to also attract Ghanaians in the diaspora who have the required oil and gas skills set to work for Tullow. This also is to assist the company meet its localization obligations.

Fourteen Ghanaian Oil and Gas professionals with technical skills in petroleum engineering, chemical engineering and Geology joined the session.

This career fair led by the Tullow Ghana HR Team has in attendance Kweku Awotwi, Executive Vice President Tullow Ghana; Irene Asare, Director Business Services; Cynthia Lumor, Director External Affairs, Sustainability and Local Content and Nixon Amoah-Awuah HR Manager.

Kweku Awotwi EVP emphasizes the importance of the skill and knowledge acquired by Ghanaian oil and gas professionals in the diaspora and how it can build what is still a growing oil and gas industry in Ghana.

He indicated that Tullow Ghana is willing to engage to bridge the gap once they wish to work in Ghana.

Some of the participants at the Tullow Career fair wanted to know more about the opportunities for employment and the benefits that await them should they choose to relocate and work in Ghana.

Tullow’s HR team led by Nixon Awuah-Amoah explained that this career fair initiative has helped recruit some needed professionals.

The maiden edition of the Tullow Ghana Career Fair was held in May 2018 on the sidelines of last year’s Offshore Technology Conference.

Since then, two Ghanaian candidates have been recruited from the diaspora (Supply Chain Manager and a Subsea Engineer) and a few more are at various stages of discussions.