CBG boosts nationwide drive with two new Kumasi branches

Source: Ghana | Myjoyonline.com | GN
Date: 14-05-2019 Time: 06:05:04:am
The Consolidated Bank Ghana has opened two ultramodern branches at Asafo and Alabar suburbs of Kumasi in the Ashanti Region. 

The Kumasi branch additions, following the Labone and Korle Bu branch openings, is part of strategic plans of making CBG widely accessible nationwide.

Inaugurating the branches, the Board Chairman, Welbeck Abra- Appiah, stated that the opening of these branches is geared at bringing banking services to the doorstep of customers while widening financial inclusion in Kumasi and the country at large.

CBG Kumasi 1

According to Mr. Abra- Appiah, “At CBG, customers are at the heart of our business. Therefore, the bank is committed to providing real convenience and differentiated banking experience for our cherished customers in Kumasi and Ghana.”

He further revealed that customers now have access to their funds and maturities are quickly settled when they are due amidst an internal restructuring phase.

As part of its commitment to deepen its relationship with key stakeholders, Management of CBG paid a courtesy call on the Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II in commemoration of his 20th Anniversary Celebration.

The Asantehene, Otumfuo Osei Tutu II, commended CBG for their banking journey so far, urging the management of the bank to grow the business far beyond what they are doing currently and prove to all that CBG is really the third largest bank in Ghana and therefore Live up to expectation.


Consolidated Bank Ghana Limited (CBG) is the third largest Bank in Ghana. The Bank is operational across all the regions of Ghana with over 120 branches.


