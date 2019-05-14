Gov’t challenged to review approach to ending illegal mining

Share

Co-ordinator of the Third World Network (TWN), has made a call on the government to prioritize bettering the livelihood of mining communities.

Speaking to JoyBusiness at the National Conference on Artisanal and Small- Scale Gold and Salt Mining, Dr Yao Graham together explained that investing in these underprivileged mining companies could indirectly expand the sector.

“Each time, the amount produced by illegal miners have increased. In addition to environmental protection, we all calling for a multi-sector approach to deal with employment challenges,” he said.

Meanwhile, National Project Coordinator, for the Multi-Sectoral Mining Integrated Project (MMIP) of the ministry of lands and natural resources, Dr Isaac Karikari, has outlined some measures government is taking to address this situation.

He says $3 million of a World Bank facility under the Multi-Sectoral Mining Integrated Project for alternative livelihood programs for mining communities.

“Under the MMIP, we are looking at improving upon mining communities through an alternative livelihood program. This will go a long way to deal with the factor of poverty,” Dr Karikari said.

The national conference on artisanal and small- scale gold and salt mining placed a spotlight on the role and place of artisanal gold and salt mining, looking at the policies that govern the sector and the practices in and challenges facing ASM producers in the two sub-sectors.

Multi-Sectoral Mining Integrated Project

So far, The World Bank has approved $50 million to support the government’s efforts at addressing illegal small-scale mining under activities outlined in the Multi-Sectoral Mining Integrated Project (MMIP).

The draft manual of activities would be sponsored by the Bank and presented to its top management.

The project, which was launched in Tarkwa in February 2018, is based on statutory enforcement, social interventions and technological adaptations in the mining industry.

