Gov’t challenged to review approach to ending illegal mining

Gov’t challenged to review approach to ending illegal mining
Source: Ghana | Charles Ayitey | JoyBusiness
Date: 14-05-2019 Time: 05:05:04:pm
Share

Co-ordinator of the Third World Network (TWN), has made a call on the government to prioritize bettering the livelihood of mining communities. 

Speaking to JoyBusiness at the National Conference on Artisanal and Small- Scale Gold and Salt Mining, Dr Yao Graham together explained that investing in these underprivileged mining companies could indirectly expand the sector.

“Each time, the amount produced by illegal miners have increased. In addition to environmental protection, we all calling for a multi-sector approach to deal with employment challenges,” he said.

Meanwhile, National Project Coordinator, for the Multi-Sectoral Mining Integrated Project (MMIP) of the ministry of lands and natural resources, Dr Isaac Karikari, has outlined some measures government is taking to address this situation. 

He says $3 million of a World Bank facility under the Multi-Sectoral Mining Integrated Project for alternative livelihood programs for mining communities.

“Under the MMIP, we are looking at improving upon mining communities through an alternative livelihood program. This will go a long way to deal with the factor of poverty,” Dr Karikari said.

The national conference on artisanal and small- scale gold and salt mining placed a spotlight on the role and place of artisanal gold and salt mining, looking at the policies that govern the sector and the practices in and challenges facing ASM producers in the two sub-sectors.

Multi-Sectoral Mining Integrated Project


So far, The World Bank has approved $50 million to support the government’s efforts at addressing illegal small-scale mining under activities outlined in the Multi-Sectoral Mining Integrated Project (MMIP).

The draft manual of activities would be sponsored by the Bank and presented to its top management. 

The project, which was launched in Tarkwa in February 2018, is based on statutory enforcement, social interventions and technological adaptations in the mining industry.
 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
‘Ghanaians feel insecure’ – Mahama wants gov't action
VGMA brawl: There is silver lining in the fracas – Francis Doku

Latest Stories

VGMA brawl: There is silver lining in the fracas – Francis Doku
‘Ghanaians feel insecure’ – Mahama wants gov't action
Gov't commissions $2.3m-electrification project in Eastern Region
This is why you grieve the ending of Game of Thrones
Threat of terror: ‘Be vigilant of suspicious behaviours’ - GPCC
Contractor of UG Hospital project gives back to society
The Ghanaian problem is a character problem
Huawei's Android loss: How it affects you

MOST POPULAR
VGMA@20: Check out winners at 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Organisers fail to announce 'Artiste of the Year' due to Shatta, Stonebwoy fight
VGMA@20: Live updates of 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Police arrest one person after Shatta-Stonebwoy brawl
Video: VGMA@20: Stonebwoy pulls gun as Bhim Nation, Shatta Wale camps clash

LIFESTYLE
This is why you grieve the ending of Game of Thrones
ODD NEWS
This woman claims she can’t find a job because of her good looks
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Huawei's Android loss: How it affects you
OBITUARY
Madam Beatrice Annin
ELECTIONS
Make U/W 'everlasting stronghold' for NPP - Minister to NPP