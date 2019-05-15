Asantehene lauds AirtelTigo for investing in education

Share

The Asantehene has commended AirtelTigo for its continued support and investment in education, specifically its efforts in improving the lives of children within deprived communities across the country.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II made the remarks at his Palace in Manhyia when the leadership of AirtelTigo led by the CEO, Mrs Mitwa Kaemba Ng’ambi paid a courtesy call on him to congratulate him on his 20th anniversary celebration as the Asantehene.

He applauded the company for its enormous contribution towards teaching and learning in Ghana by improving the learning conditions of pupils in underprivileged communities.

He also pledged his support for the company’s new Corporate Social Responsibility initiative “Yεn Nkͻsoͻ Nti” (meaning ‘for our development’) which aims to support and enhance public school education in disadvantaged communities in the Ashanti, Bono and Ahafo regions.

Under “Yεn Nkͻsoͻ Nti” initiative, AirtelTigo will invest 1% of proceeds from airtime recharge by its customers in those regions, into the development of educational facilities.

On behalf of the team, Mrs Ng’ambi commended Asantehene for his strong and enduring leadership exhibited over the years, adding that: “Beyond Ashanti region, it is also significant to note your contribution to peace and developments in Ghana.”

She donated an amount of ¢20,000 towards the Otumfuo Charity Foundation to support education while affirming the company’s commitment to supporting education as one of the focus areas of its Corporate Social Responsibility programmes.

“We believe that education holds the key to the successful development of any nation and us investing in the education of children is one of the surest ways of having a long-term impact in these communities,” she said.

She explained that the company’s long-term goal to heavily invest in education is a way of contributing to help Ghana advance on the Sustainable Development Goal 4.

She reiterated its commitment to making life simple through innovative products and services for its customers and businesses across the nation.