Asantehene lauds AirtelTigo for investing in education

Asantehene lauds AirtelTigo for investing in education
Source: Ghana|Myjoyonline.com | JoyBusiness |AI
Date: 15-05-2019 Time: 01:05:42:pm
Share

The Asantehene has commended AirtelTigo for its continued support and investment in education, specifically its efforts in improving the lives of children within deprived communities across the country.

Otumfuo Osei Tutu II made the remarks at his Palace in Manhyia when the leadership of AirtelTigo led by the CEO, Mrs Mitwa Kaemba Ng’ambi paid a courtesy call on him to congratulate him on his 20th anniversary celebration as the Asantehene.

He applauded the company for its enormous contribution towards teaching and learning in Ghana by improving the learning conditions of pupils in underprivileged communities.

He also pledged his support for the company’s new Corporate Social Responsibility initiative “Yεn Nkͻsoͻ Nti” (meaning ‘for our development’) which aims to support and enhance public school education in disadvantaged communities in the Ashanti, Bono and Ahafo regions.

Under “Yεn Nkͻsoͻ Nti” initiative, AirtelTigo will invest 1% of proceeds from airtime recharge by its customers in those regions, into the development of educational facilities.

On behalf of the team, Mrs Ng’ambi commended Asantehene for his strong and enduring leadership exhibited over the years, adding that: “Beyond Ashanti region, it is also significant to note your contribution to peace and developments in Ghana.”

She donated an amount of ¢20,000 towards the Otumfuo Charity Foundation to support education while affirming the company’s commitment to supporting education as one of the focus areas of its Corporate Social Responsibility programmes.

“We believe that education holds the key to the successful development of any nation and us investing in the education of children is one of the surest ways of having a long-term impact in these communities,” she said.


She explained that the company’s long-term goal to heavily invest in education is a way of contributing to help Ghana advance on the Sustainable Development Goal 4.

She reiterated its commitment to making life simple through innovative products and services for its customers and businesses across the nation.  


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
‘Ghanaians feel insecure’ – Mahama wants gov't action
VGMA brawl: There is silver lining in the fracas – Francis Doku

Latest Stories

VGMA brawl: There is silver lining in the fracas – Francis Doku
‘Ghanaians feel insecure’ – Mahama wants gov't action
Gov't commissions $2.3m-electrification project in Eastern Region
This is why you grieve the ending of Game of Thrones
Threat of terror: ‘Be vigilant of suspicious behaviours’ - GPCC
Contractor of UG Hospital project gives back to society
The Ghanaian problem is a character problem
Huawei's Android loss: How it affects you

MOST POPULAR
VGMA@20: Check out winners at 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Organisers fail to announce 'Artiste of the Year' due to Shatta, Stonebwoy fight
VGMA@20: Live updates of 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Police arrest one person after Shatta-Stonebwoy brawl
Video: VGMA@20: Stonebwoy pulls gun as Bhim Nation, Shatta Wale camps clash

LIFESTYLE
This is why you grieve the ending of Game of Thrones
ODD NEWS
This woman claims she can’t find a job because of her good looks
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Huawei's Android loss: How it affects you
OBITUARY
Madam Beatrice Annin
ELECTIONS
Make U/W 'everlasting stronghold' for NPP - Minister to NPP