SMT Ghana launches new Volvo FM truck

SMT Ghana, the official Distributor of Volvo Construction Equipment, Volvo Trucks and Volvo Penta in Ghana has held a grand ceremony in Accra to unveil the Volvo FM truck.

The truck is acclaimed as the ideal all-around player in the Volvo trucks model range that covers the needs of most customers and can as well be easily customized to suit individual needs.

The new Volvo FM truck offers top-notch flexibility and transport efficiency.

Unveiling the vehicle, the Managing Director of SMT Ghana, Alex Dutamby, described the new Volvo FM truck as the most versatile truck with stunning design, fantastic handling and great operating economy.

"The Volvo FM truck is a flexible vehicle for Regional, long haul and distribution. It ensures low operating costs, increases productivity and keeps business profitable" he said.

He pledged SMT Ghana's commitment to go the extra mile in delivering services and spare parts to surpass customer expectations as it places customers at the heart of everything it does.

He further pledged that SMT Ghana will maintain its valuable services with the provision of the full range of Volvo trucks for the transport industry, a reason the company is strategically located in four cities of the country including Tamale, Tarkwa, Kumasi and Accra covering all the 16 regions.

The launch of the Volvo FM truck was witnessed by top players/stakeholders in the transport industry. Guest of honour was Mr Markus Fankhauser, Director-Volvo Trucks West Africa who was on hand to brief guests on Volvo operations across the world. Also present was the Vice-President of SMT Africa in charge of trucks, Mr Denis Pylyser and the Marketing Manager of SMT Ghana, Mrs Hilda Peasah.

Presenting the truck, Mr Felix Ofosu-Kontoh, Sales Director-SMT Ghana supported by Mr Yaw Baffour Anim, Trucks Manager disclosed that the Volvo FM truck comes with many innovative features that change the perception of traditional trucks.

Unique among them he highlighted includes the I-Shift which is the world's most intelligent gearbox, easy to drive and equipped with fuel-saving software. Another feature is the Volvo dynamic steering that allows the driver to enjoy effortless manoeuvring with extreme precision and the Volvo D 11 Engine which is an 11 litres engine for great drivability and fuel economy.

Mr Ofosu-Kontoh urged the transport industry to target the new Volvo FM truck touting it as the best player for Regional distribution (long hauls), F&B Industry, fuel transport and easily adaptable to any transport assignment.

Other models of the Volvo Fm Truck range introduced at the event included: 4x2 Tractor 11L 370HP, 6X4 Tractor 11L 430HP and 6x4 Tractor 11L 430 HP-ADR which are also targeted to boost the fuel transport, haulage and distribution sector.