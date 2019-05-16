NLA trains NABCO recruits on e-kiosk assembling technology

Share

The training was conducted at the premises of NLA on technology transfer and assembling procedures

The National Lottery Authority (NLA) in collaboration with the Nation Builders Corps (NABCO) Secretariat and overseas experts have offered training services to about 36 NABCO recruits.

The training was conducted at the premises of NLA on technology transfer and assembling procedures for the solar-powered e-Kiosks.

The National Lottery Authority due to its commitment to the Local Content and Local Participation Law of Ghana reached a consensus with the NABCO Secretariat to train the Trainers for the Assembling Technology of the E-Kiosks.

The training of the first batch of Trainers started on 18th February 2019 and ended on the 21st February 2019 with 20 participants. After the successful training of the first batch, Mohammed Yahaya from Ada was adjudged the overall best trainer. Tuffour Nicholas from Sunyani and Doreena Alaliga Bawa from Tamale were first runner-up and second runner-up respectively.

The second batch of the training also started from 25th February 2019 to 28th February 2019 with 16 participants. After the successful training of the second batch, Azoteyinne Joshua from Bolgatanga was adjudged overall best trainer. Atanga Michael Atadena from Bolgatanga and Twum Maxwell from Techiman were first runner-up and second runner-up respectively.

The criteria used for the selection of the best trainers by the Training Officials were hard work, commitment to duty, discipline, efficiency, effectiveness, smartness and attention to details.

The NABCO Trainers were selected from all the Regions of Ghana and these Trainers would be useful in training other trainees on the E-Kiosk Assembling Technology Transfer in their respective Regions, Cities, Districts and Polling Stations. It means that the E-Kiosk Assembling Technology Transfer would be decentralized across the country, thereby creating jobs for the local economy.

The NABCO Trainers were very excited about the training program and showed demonstrable competence to transfer the E-kiosk technology to the yet-to-be recruited trainees. The Trainers were highly impressed and showered praises on the management of the National Lottery Authority and the NABCO Secretariat for such a wonderful and pragmatic training initiative and collaboration.

In line with the vision of President Akufo-Addo's Government to economically, socially and financially empower Ghanaians, the National Lottery Authority collaborated with the NABCO Secretariat and Overseas Experts to:

1. Train the NABCO Recruits on the assembling techniques, processes and technology associated with the assembling of the solar-powered E-Kiosks.

2. Empower the NABCO Recruits to appreciate and understand the operations and maintenance of the solar-powered E-Kiosks.

The training of the NABCO Recruits on the assembling of the E-Kiosks has helped to:

1. ensure the transfer of technology.

2. promote the exchange of technical competencies, skills and knowledge acquisition.

3. create sustainable jobs for the graduates under the NABCO Programme.

4. adhere to the Local Content and Local Participation Law of Ghana.

The E-Kiosk Concept which is a Private Sector driven project would equally partner the Ghana Revenue Authority, Commercial Banks, One District One Factory Secretariat, MMDAS, Insurance Companies, Ghana Post Company Limited and other agencies to make revenue generation and collection convenient in the country.

The E-kiosk would help to offer a wide range of services such as Lottery Products, Banking Services, Western Union, Moneygram, Mobile Money Transactions, Payment of Utility Bills, Payment of DSTV and GO TV Fees, Courier Services etc.

The National Lottery Authority through Private Partnership is expected to roll out about 40, 000 solar-powered E-kiosks across the Country.