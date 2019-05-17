2019 MTN Internet Festival launched

Share

MTN Ghana has launched its 2019 Internet Festival, dubbed: “iFest” in Accra to educate customers on the relevance of using the internet to enhance their everyday lives.

iFest 2019, which is the ninth in the series, focused on three thematic areas of; Educating customers on internet usage; How to access data and smart devices; and Enhancement in technology and infrastructure to support the drive in data penetration.

Mr Bless Sefenu Agordjo, the Senior Manager of Products and Services, MTN Ghana, said the telecom company had 1.5 million subscribers using internet services in 2011 when iFest was first introduced, however, more than 13.5 million subscribers were currently using the service.

“It is for this reason that MTN saw the need to educate internet users, especially those on the network, on how they could acquire knowledge, learn skills and do businesses with the internet to ensure their welfare,” he said.

Mr Agordjo said the MTN was setting up experiential zones for customers to experience its fast internet services.

The iFest 2019, he said, was part of the company’s way of celebrating customers this year, as 2019 had been declared as the “Year of the Customer”.

He advised customers to submit their mobile devices to MTN customer care centres or experiential zones for 4G networks to be set up for them.

Mr Agordjo encouraged all MTN users, including educational institutions, students, and traders, to use the internet to learn, improve on their technical and vocational skills as well as trading activities.