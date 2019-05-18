Karpowership wins Outstanding Independent Powerplant in West Africa award

Share

Karpowership has again been adjudged the Outstanding Independent Power Plant of the year at the West Africa Business Excellence Awards held in Accra over the weekend.

The Award aims at recognising companies and individuals who have played a significant role in the development of various sectors in the West African region and also set a benchmark for excellence.

Commenting on the award, the Corporate Communications Specialist of Karpowership Ghana Company Limited, Sandra Amarquaye explained the award showcases Karpowership‘s burgeoning impact in the power sector.

“At Karpowership every achievement we have attained is the product of a committed and dedicated team. Our goal is not only to meet the electricity demand of millions of people but to also positively impact lives.

“This we are doing through our sustainable social intervention programs executed in the communities within which we operate; including creating employment opportunities for the local economy. We work towards “one world” and contribute to increasing global welfare,” she said.

She revealed that Karpowership is also a constituent part of the West African Power Pool, a regional initiative that aims to integrate the national power systems into a unified regional electricity market.

Ms Sandra Amarquaye added, ‘It is fulfilling to know that the innovation and excellence we bring into the market is duly recognized.’

Karpowership was last year adjudged the outstanding Power Plant of the year and the Most Strategic Deal of the year.

The Pool has the ultimate goal of providing reliable energy at a competitive cost and to facilitate the cross-border trade of electricity in West Africa.

The award was under the theme “Propelling Outstanding Businesses to the World”.

Karpowership is operational in Gambia, Ghana, Indonesia, Lebanon, Mozambique, Sierra Leone, and Sudan. It is the only owner, operator and builder of the first Powership (floating power plant) fleet in the world.

Currently, the company has over 2,500 employees and owns and operates 15 Powerships with an installed capacity of 2,800 MW, and 5,000 GW Powerships under construction.

The company also embarks on various social projects with a focus on education, environment and social support in the bid to give back to the communities within which it operates.