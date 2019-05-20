Data privacy serious concern for advertisers – IAA World President

Data privacy serious concern for advertisers – IAA World President
Source: Ghana | Charles Ayitey | JoyBusiness
Date: 20-05-2019 Time: 08:05:02:pm
Share

World Chair of International Association of Advertisers laments the possible collapse of the advertising industry should recent regulations on data privacy not revised.

Speaking at the 3rd Africa Leadership Conference, Srinivasan K. Swarmy argued that data protection issues based on digital advertising need urgent attention before more stringent regulations are passed. 

He fears failure to do so could collapse the industry.

“Considering data privacy, it has been an area of serious concern for advertisers. Many regulators are coming to play to deal with this area. This challenge must be addressed if not it will be a problem for advertising companies,” he stated.

Vice president and Area Director of Africa, Norkor Duah, has charged all advertising firms to create footprints in the various economies their represent. Taking her turn at the 3rd Africa Leadership Conference, Norkor Duah, implored of advertising firms to embrace new trends in technology so as to remain relevant.

“It's about revenue, reputation, research and regulation. Across the continent, there are so many issues regarding regulations that we need to address. Without effective regulation, we can’t forge ahead. New technological trends keep emerging. It is in our interest to tap into this for the good of the industry,” she stated.

Speaking to JoyBusiness, IAA Ghana Chapter and Advertising Association of Ghana Executive Chairman, Torgbor Mensah, revealed stakeholder consultation is underway with the Communication Ministry as well as the Data Protection Agency over consumer protection in the yet to be passed Advertising Bill.

Cashless economy


Meanwhile, the Vice president, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, used the occasion to announce June 2020 as the dateline for all government agencies and ministries to go cashless. 

Speaking at the event, Dr Bawumia explained that the need to go cashless is aimed at ensuring efficiency and reducing corruption in the country.

“At least, by June 2020, the government will no longer receive cash payments. We are going cashless. We did a pilot with the Foreign Affairs ministry and the revenues increased fourfold. The technology is now available, we hope to make good use of it,” he revealed.

The 3rd Africa Leadership Conference a gathering of current and future business leaders. It was under the theme – Technology Trends VS Consumer Choice – Who’s determining the future?
 


Have your say  


More Business Headlines


What others are reading
‘Ghanaians feel insecure’ – Mahama wants gov't action
VGMA brawl: There is silver lining in the fracas – Francis Doku

Latest Stories

VGMA brawl: There is silver lining in the fracas – Francis Doku
‘Ghanaians feel insecure’ – Mahama wants gov't action
Gov't commissions $2.3m-electrification project in Eastern Region
This is why you grieve the ending of Game of Thrones
Threat of terror: ‘Be vigilant of suspicious behaviours’ - GPCC
Contractor of UG Hospital project gives back to society
The Ghanaian problem is a character problem
Huawei's Android loss: How it affects you

MOST POPULAR
VGMA@20: Check out winners at 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Organisers fail to announce 'Artiste of the Year' due to Shatta, Stonebwoy fight
VGMA@20: Live updates of 20th Vodafone Ghana Music Awards
VGMA@20: Police arrest one person after Shatta-Stonebwoy brawl
Video: VGMA@20: Stonebwoy pulls gun as Bhim Nation, Shatta Wale camps clash

LIFESTYLE
This is why you grieve the ending of Game of Thrones
ODD NEWS
This woman claims she can’t find a job because of her good looks
AUTOS
Japan Motors launches upgraded Nissan X-Trail
TECHNOLOGY
Huawei's Android loss: How it affects you
OBITUARY
Madam Beatrice Annin
ELECTIONS
Make U/W 'everlasting stronghold' for NPP - Minister to NPP